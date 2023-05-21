HIGH POINT — After losing the first Game 1 of the NCISAA 4A baseball championship series to Providence Day on Friday, Wesleyan Christian Academy head coach Mo Blakeney wasn’t worried.
“I knew I had two bullets left,” Blakeney said. “I knew I had two pitchers that were better than anybody they could put out there.”
Grayson McDonald and Hudson Lance were the hurlers that the Chargers couldn’t touch.
McDonald, needing just 80 pitches, tossed a four-hit shutout as the top-seeded Trojans prevailed in the deciding Game 3 after Lance allowed just two hits and threw 86 pitches as Wesleyan rolled 9-0 in Game 2.
McDonald gave up two hits in the third (one of those baserunners was erased on a fielder’s choice), one in the fourth and one in the seventh. He struck out six and walked none.
“The state championship means everything,” McDonald said. “I’m getting choked up about it. I can’t believe we’re state champs. We worked so hard for this moment and it paid off in the end.”
Wesleyan (17-6) had three hits in the first inning alone in taking a 2-0 lead and finished with 11 for the game.
The Trojans also scored two in the third and one in the fourth.
Will Papciak helped lead the offense, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a double, a sacrifice bunt and a walk.
Lance went 2 for 4 and McDonald went 2 for 3 as each drove in a run in the first after Papciak’s sacrifice bunt put Christian Walker and Sawyer Black in position to score. In the third, Papciak singled in Black, who had doubled, and later scored on a sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Papciak doubled home Thompson Hollway.
“My approach was to do anything I could to help us win,” Papciak said. “I knew that if we wanted to win this thing everyone was going to have to play unselfish baseball and do everything for the good of the team. Coming into today, it was all about the team. Anything that coach asked me to do, I was willing to do it.”
In Game 2, Providence Day (21-10) mustered its first hit against Lance in the fourth already trailing 5-0. The other was in the seventh.
Wesleyan capped the victory with four in the seventh on back-to-back RBI triples, and infield hit and a bases-loaded walk.