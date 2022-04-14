HIGH POINT — Something eventually had to give between rivals Wesleyan Christian and High Point Christian. In the end, it was one perfectly placed hit.
Phillip Griffen flared a ninth-inning single into shallow right field to drive in the lone run of the game, and the Trojans outlasted the Cougars 1-0 in baseball on a drizzly, overcast Thursday afternoon at Oak View Baptist Church.
“At the end of the day, that over there is a really good ball club,” Wesleyan coach Mo Blakeney said. “They have some really good pitchers on the mound. I’d rather take an ugly win over a pretty loss. I’m glad our guys grinded it out.
“Hudson Lance pitched a magical game. We call him The Surgeon for a reason. He’s very surgical on the mound. Ethan Gravely came in and did what he’s supposed to do. So, I’m very excited about our pitchers doing their thing.”
The Trojans led off the ninth with a walk, then followed with a pair of infield grounders. HPCA handled the first for a force-out at second but misplayed the second as the throw to second sailed high. That allowed runner Ty Lancaster to race to third.
With runners at second and third and one out following a stolen base, Griffen lofted a ball down the right-field line. Neither the first baseman, turning and chasing, nor the right fielder, charging in hard, could reach the ball as it landed perfectly in fair territory. Lancaster scored easily from third.
“I just focused on putting contact on the ball and making sure I get the runner in,” Griffen said. “When it hit the ground, it felt great. It wasn’t anything impressive, but it hit the ground. That’s really all that matters. We went eight innings without scoring and finally getting a guy to the plate, it just felt great.”
Ethan Gravely sealed the win with a four-batter bottom half. He struck out two and walked one in two innings of relief of starter Hudson Lance, who struck out 10 in seven innings. Trace Aufderhar took the loss, striking out four in two innings. Dylan Story, the Cougars starter, struck out nine in five innings.
Griffen had two hits and an RBI while Grant Aycock added a hit and two walks to lead the Trojans (13-5), ranked No. 25 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 2 among NCISAA 4A teams.
Owen Smith had a double and Nolan Flemming had a hit in his only plate appearance for HPCA (12-7), ranked No. 96 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCISAA 3A teams.
“It was great,” Griffen said. “We’ve had a longtime rivalry with them, and it’s great to get the win.”
The outcome was disappointing for the Cougars, who lost a close game in the team’s previous meeting March 14 at Sandy Ridge. They had runners on in six innings — including in scoring position in the third and fourth innings. But they couldn’t quite get that one key hit.
“Our guys are competing really well,” HPCA coach Corey Gesell said. “Our pitchers threw the ball extremely well today. I’m very proud of Dylan, Tony (Lopez) and Trace. They made some great pitches.
“I thought our defense was fine. The one mess-up in the ninth inning hurts. But the guys competed hard. They had great attitudes and did all they could to win the game.”
Wesleyan will play again today in a tournament hosted by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. They will continue Saturday and Monday. The Cougars will host Dudley this afternoon at 4:30 before traveling to the Mingo Bay tournament Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. That event will be through April 23.
“It’s just continuing to work and trying to get better,” Gesell said. “Facing good teams like this, I just believe it has to make us better. There are some really good 3A teams in the state with really good pitchers. So, when we face Wesleyan, which has good pitchers, it’s got to help us.”
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 1, HP CHRISTIAN 0 (9 INNS.)
WCA 000 000 001 – 1 6 1
HPCA 000 000 000 – 0 4 2
WP – Gravely (2IP, 2K, 1BB, 0H, 0R); LP – Aufderhar (2IP, 4K, 2BB, 1H, 1R, 1ER)
Leading hitters – WCA: Griffen (2-4, RBI), Aycock (1-2, 2BB), Walker (1-4), Lance (1-4), Crocker (1-4); HPCA: Smith (1-4, 2B), Flemming (1-1), Sikes (1-4), Dunlap (1-3)