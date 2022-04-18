This week’s varsity prep, HPU sports schedule

Varsity Sports

Schedules subject to change by schools

T.W. Andrews

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Softball vs. West Stokes, 5:30; baseball vs. McMichael, 6

Wednesday – Boys golf at Reidsville, 3:30; track in Mid-State meet (Morehead), 4

Thursday – no events

Friday – Baseball at McMichael, 6; softball at Morehead, 6

Saturday – Track in Neal Morris Invitational (HPAC), 10 a.m.

High Point Central

Monday-Saturday – no events

Southwest Guilford

Monday – Baseball vs. West Stanly (West Brunswick), 4

Tuesday – Baseball in West Brunswick tournament

Wednesday – Baseball in West Brunswick tournament

Thursday-Saturday – no events

High Point Christian

Monday – Softball in Myrtle Beach tournament; boys golf at Forsyth Country Day

Tuesday – Baseball in Mingo Bay tournament; softball in Myrtle Beach tournament

Wednesday – Baseball in Mingo Bay tournament; softball in Myrtle Beach tournament

Thursday – Baseball in Mingo Bay tournament; softball in Myrtle Beach tournament

Friday – Baseball in Mingo Bay tournament

Saturday – Baseball in Mingo Bay tournament

Wesleyan Christian

Monday – Baseball in Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tournament

Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Boys golf at Christ School, 2

Thursday-Saturday – no events

Westchester Country Day

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Golf at Forsyth Country Day (Tanglewood), 3:30; boys tennis vs. The Burlington School, 4; track at Forsyth Country Day, 4; baseball at Forsyth Country Day; girls soccer vs. Caldwell, 5

Wednesday – Girls soccer vs. Salem Academy, 5; baseball vs. Davidson Day, 6:45

Thursday – no events

Friday – Boys tennis vs. Davidson Day, 3:30; baseball vs. Forsyth Country Day, 6

Saturday – no events

Bishop McGuinness

Monday-Saturday – no events

East Davidson

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Boys tennis in CCC tournament (South Davidson)

Wednesday – Boys tennis in CCC tournament (South Davidson); baseball at Thomasville, 6; softball at Salisbury, 6; girls soccer vs. Lexington, 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Softball vs. South Davidson, 6; baseball vs. Thomasville, 7

Saturday – no events

Glenn

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Boys golf in CPC match (Maple Chase), 4; softball at RJ Reynolds, 5; lacrosse vs. East Forsyth, 5:30; baseball at East Forsyth, 7

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Track in CPC meet (Davie Co.), 4; boys golf in CPC match (Oak Valley), 4; lacrosse vs. West Forsyth, 5:30; softball at Trinity, 6

Friday – Lacrosse at Davie Co., 5:30; softball vs. Mount Tabor, 6; baseball vs. East Forsyth, 7

Saturday – no events

Ledford

Monday-Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Softball vs. Randleman, 6

Thursday – Softball at East Wilkes, 6

Friday – Baseball vs. Northern Guilford, 7

Saturday – no events

Oak Grove

Monday-Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Softball at Reagan, 6

Friday – Softball in WCU Softball Invitational

Saturday – Softball in WCU Softball Invitational

Ragsdale

Monday-Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Baseball vs. Asheboro (Chatham Central), noon

Thursday – Baseball in Chatham Central tournament

Friday-Saturday – no events

Southern Guilford

Monday – Baseball in Northeast Guilford tournament

Tuesday-Saturday – no events

Thomasville

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Boys tennis in CCC tournament (South Davidson), 2

Wednesday – Boys tennis in CCC tournament (South Davidson), 2; baseball vs. East Davidson, 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Baseball at East Davidson, 7

Saturday – no events

Trinity

Monday – Boys tennis vs. Eastern Randolph, 4:30; baseball in Easter tournament; girls soccer at Eastern Randolph, 6

Tuesday – Softball vs. Providence Grove, 6; baseball at Randleman, 7

Wednesday – Girls soccer at Wheatmore, 6

Thursday – Boys golf at Uwharrie Charter, 4; track at Providence Grove, 5; softball vs. Glenn, 6

Friday – Baseball vs. Randleman, 7

Saturday – no events

Wheatmore

Monday – Girls soccer vs. Providence Grove, 6

Tuesday – Boys tennis in PAC tournament (Asheboro); baseball vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6; softball vs. West Davidson, 6

Wednesday – Girls soccer vs. Trinity, 6

Thursday – Track vs. Trinity/Providence Grove (Providence Grove), 4:30; boys golf at Uwharrie Charter, 4:30

Friday – Girls soccer at Uwharrie Charter, 5; softball at Southwestern Randolph, 6; baseball at Uwharrie Charter, 6

Saturday – no events

High Point University

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Baseball at Elon, 6

Wednesday – Men’s golf in Big South championship (Ninety Six, S.C.); women’s lacrosse at Furman, 6; baseball vs. NC State, 6;30

Thursday – Men’s golf in Big South championship (Ninety Six, S.C.)

Friday – Men’s golf in Big South championship (Ninety Six, S.C.); track and field in UVA Challenge (Charlottesville, Va.), baseball vs. Northeastern, 6

Saturday – Track and field in UVA Challenge (Charlottesville, Va.); women’s lacrosse vs. Mercer, 3; track and field in NC A&T Invitational; men’s golf in Big South championship (Ninety Six, S.C.); men’s lacrosse vs. Richmond, noon; baseball vs. Northeastern, 6

Sunday – Baseball vs. Northeastern, 1

