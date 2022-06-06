CARY — Wheatmore never wavered in clinching its first state championship.
The Warriors scored the opening two goals of the match, remained steady as Clinton answered with one, and closed out strong to win 4-1 on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in the NCHSAA 2A girls soccer championship.
The victory finished off a perfect 25-0 season and captured the first team title for the school and the first soccer title for Randolph County.
“It’s fun,” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said with a smile.
The Warriors were in a similar position last year, going undefeated in the regular season and reaching the second round of the condensed playoffs. But a sudden-death loss at Croatan ended their season in disappointment.
Maness kept a photo from the final moments of that match in the team’s locker room this season — and even brought it on the bus Friday.
“I kept reminding them: Do you want that?’ Maness said. “They were getting off the bus to eat earlier and they said, ‘Aw, you brought that picture.’ And I said, ‘I want to remind you that this can happen.’ ”
Now, that can be replaced by something even more everlasting.
“I told the girls that one of the team moms has an engraving that we’re going to put on the back of the trophy,” Maness said.
“So that when we’re all graduated and gone and somebody picks it up, they’ll see all of us.”
Wheatmore raced through this regular season — tallying 13 shutouts and allowing more than one goal in just one match. It handled a couple tough nonconference foes then swept the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference.
After beating East Rutherford 9-0 to open the playoffs, the Warriors, seeded No. 2 in the West, fended off East Davidson 5-1 and Hendersonville 6-1. Community School of Davidson and Wilkes Central proved to be sterner tests.
But Wheatmore outpaced CSD with a late goal by Maggie Messner to win 3-2 and, on the road for the first time, rallied to beat Wilkes Central on a trio of clutch goals by Ellie Garrison to win 4-3 in overtime and reach its first state final.
“Every single person on this team has talent and it all came together,” said Garrison, who tallied 77 goals this season to finish second in NCHSAA history. “And we just have this bond that’s amazing.”
In the championship, Garrison and Bowman each scored in the first half to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead into halftime. After the Dark Horses (25-3) scored early in the second half, Wheatmore regained control and applied pressure.
Bowman added a second score with five minutes to go, Haley Vazquez found the net with just over a minute left, and Wheatmore — which set a state record for 195 goals this season — finished off its perfect season.
“It’s been tough, but as a team we all wanted it,” said Summer Bowman, a junior forward who was named the state championship’s MVP. “We’re a family, we played together and we accomplished it.”
As the final seconds counted down, the Warriors — keyed by seniors Kara Comer, Racheal Pierce, Victoria Lowe and Kylie Biggs — celebrated in the middle of the field and eventually joined friends and family along the sideline.
“It feels great — my leg hurts, but I can’t feel that,” Garrison said with a laugh. “All I can think about is winning. … It was even better than last game. We had so many fans, and it was such a great environment all around us. It was just overwhelming.”