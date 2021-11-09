SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thomas Walsh, who was a standout at Westchester Country Day and an ACC champion at Virginia, will play on the KornFerry Tour in 2022.
Walsh gained his KornFerry card in second stage qualifying last month in Dothan, Alabama, and earned guaranteed starts in next season’s first eight tournaments in 72-hole final stage qualifying at the Landings Club that ended Monday.
Eight guaranteed starts went to each player who finished 11th through 40th plus ties. Walsh tied for 14th at 4 under par. He fell two strokes short of finishing in the top 10 and earning 12 guaranteed starts. The winner of the final stage, Zack Fischer, earned a spot in all 26 tournaments.
The KornFerry opener is Jan. 16-19 in the Bahamas as is the second event the next week. The rest of the first eight events include one in Panama, one in Colombia, one in Florida, two in Louisiana and one at the Landings Club.
HPU SPORTS
WOMEN’S SOCCER
HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s soccer team’s first-round NCAA tournament match at Virginia is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. in Klockner Stadium.
Virginia, which is one of the four No.1 seeds, is 16-2-2 , lost to Florida State in the ACC tournament final and won the ACC regular-season championship. The Cavaliers are in the tournament for the 28th straight season and are hosting for the 23rd time in that span.
HPU won its first Big South tournament championship and first NCAA automatic bid since 2017 by defeating Campbell on Sunday.