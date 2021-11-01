Undefeated Wake Forest is a top-10 team for the first time in school history.
The Demon Deacons' No. 10 ranking tops the No. 11 they reached in 1947. Wake Forest had been the only team in a Power Five conference that had never been ranked in the top 10. Now it is the only Atlantic Coast Conference team currently in the top 25 – Pittsburgh dropped from No. 17 to out after losing at home to Miami.
The Demon Deacons reached another first on Saturday, improving to 8-0 with a victory against Duke.
North Carolina State (6-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is not ranked after a 28-13 win over Louisville on Saturday night but is the closest pursuer to Wake Forest in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. N.C. State (3-1, 6-2) will visit Winston-Salem on Nov. 13.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4.
Star running back Kenneth Walker and the Michigan State Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan in the weekend's biggest game. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015 when the Spartans made the College Football Playoff.
The first CFP selection committee rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.
In the AP poll, Ohio State slipped a spot to No. 6 despite holding off Penn State, and Oregon was No. 7.
Notre Dame, which held off Sam Howell and upset-minded North Carolina 44-34 on Saturday night in a game that had over 1,000 yards in offense, was No. 8, and Michigan was No. 9.
No. 20 Houston is ranked for the first time under coach Dana Holgorsen after handing SMU its first loss of the season. The last time the Cougars were in the Top 25 was 2018.
Houston is the 45th team to appear in the Top 25 this season.