WINSTON-SALEM — Daivien Williamson scored a career-high 28 points, Dallas Walton added 20 points and a career-best 12 rebounds, and Wake Forest ended its regular season with a 101-76 rout of North Carolina State on Wednesday night.
Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7) entered fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and secured a top-5 seed in the conference tournament for the first time since 2010. The Demon Deacons also matched a program record with their 13th ACC win.
Williamson and Walton were a combined 19 of 23 from the floor, with Williamson making five of the Deacons' 10 3-pointers. Alondes Williams had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists, and Isaiah Mucius added 12 points.
The Deacons, who have won two of their last three games, shot 56% in the first half and 65% in the second while surpassing 100 points for the first time this season.
Terquavion Smith scored 22 points and made five 3s to lead N.C. State (11-18, 4-15). Jericole Hellems added 18 points, and Casey Morsell and Jaylon Gibson had 10 apiece. The Wolfpack play at Florida State on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
The win also gave the Deacs the record for largest year-to-year improvement in ACC win totals with 10. The Deacs surpassed the 2009-10 UNC team, which had 9.
Coach Steve Forbes said the team has earned respect.
"The hardest thing in life to regain is respect, and this team has gone out and regained the respect of our campus, our community, the ACC and the nation," he said. "And I told our team after the game, once you lose something like that, it's hard to get it back. Respect is something that is earned, not given."