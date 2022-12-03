WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest pulled away in the second half and defeated the High Point University women’s basketball team 68-51 in the Lawrence Joel Coliseum
Leading 33-28 at halftime, the Demon Deacons outscored the Panthers 35-23 over the third and fourth quarters.
Skyler Curran led HPU (1-7) with 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Nakyah Terrell and Jordan Edwards added seven points each.
The Demon Deacons (6-3) held HPU to 7 of 27 shooting in the second half and held a 46-25 rebounding advantage for the game.
Jewel Spear and Kaia Harrison each scored 14 points for Wake. Olivia Summiel added 11 and pulled down 19 rebounds. Alyssa Andrews also had 11 points.
Wake jumped out to a 16-4 lead and owned a 31-18 advantage with 4:36 left in the second quarter before HPU closed the half on a 10-2 run for a 33-28 deficit. Edwards started the burst with a three-point play and Terrell and Claire Wyatt accounted for the rest of it.
The Panthers scored the first six points of the second half. Curran provided the first four of those and Terrell added two free throws that put HPU in front 34-33, which turned out to be its only lead of the game.
HPU managed to tie at 41-41 when Callie Scheier hit a three with 3:37 left in the period. Wake scored the remaining 10 points of the period in taking control for good. Andrews started the run with a layup. Summiel hit a jumper, Harrison made a bucket and two free throws, and Spear canned a 3 for the capper.
Wake hit the first two buckets of the fourth quarter for 14 straight points and HPU got no closer than nine. The Demon Deacons enjoyed their biggest lead at 68-48 in the last minute.
The Panthers return to action Wednesday against North Carolina Wesleyan in the Qubein Center.