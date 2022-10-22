bishoplogo.jpg

Bishop McGuinness, Oak Grove and East Davidson won first round games in the NCHSAA state volleyball playoffs Saturday.

Third-seeded Bishop defeated No. 30 Thomas Jefferson Academy 25-7. 25-9, 22-25, 25-11 in a 1A West at Bishop. The Villains, champions of the Northwest Piedmont Conference, improve to 21-5 and play host to No. 14 Gray Stone Day on Tuesday.

