Bishop McGuinness, Oak Grove and East Davidson won first round games in the NCHSAA state volleyball playoffs Saturday.
Third-seeded Bishop defeated No. 30 Thomas Jefferson Academy 25-7. 25-9, 22-25, 25-11 in a 1A West at Bishop. The Villains, champions of the Northwest Piedmont Conference, improve to 21-5 and play host to No. 14 Gray Stone Day on Tuesday.
East Davidson, the No. 15 seed in 2A West, swept No. 18 Providence Grove 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 at East. Leaders for the Golden Eagles included Lyndsay Reid (23 kills, 27 digs), Kaitly Wallace (17 assists, seven kills), Kara Mahan (18 assists, 11 digs), Emma Anderson (11 digs), Lindsay Cook (8 digs, 11 service points).
East, tournament champions in the Central Carolina Conference, improves to 21-4 and travels to No. 2 Southwestern Randolph on Tuesday.
Oak Grove, the No. 7 seed in 3A West, downed No. 26 Smoky Mountain 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies, champions of the Mid-Piedmont Conference, host No. 10 seed Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.
Southwest Guilford, High Point Central, Ledford and Trinity were eliminated.
Southwest, the No. 28 seed in 4A West, lost 25-18, 25-9, 25-14 at No.5-seed T.C. Roberton. The Cowgirls finish the season 9-15.
Central, the No. 31 seed in 3A West, fell at No. 2 West Rowan, 25-9, 25-8, 25-19. The Bison, runner-up in the Mid-State 3A, ends with a 15-10 record.
Ledford, the No. 20-seed in 3A West, was swept 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 at No. 13 East Rowan. The Panthers, who were second in the Mid-Piedmont 3A, finish 12-9.
Trinity, No. 32 in 2A West, lost 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 at top-seeded McMichael. The Bulldogs finish 10-14.