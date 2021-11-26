ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness’ boys had their moments, but they couldn’t quite string enough together to overcome Piedmont Classical.
The Villains, playing their first game of the season, struggled to hit shots from the field and couldn’t keep the Bobcats in check in key spurts in falling 60-52 in the Headliners Challenge basketball showcase Friday at Wesleyan Christian.
“Being our first game, I think we’ve got a lot to build on,” Bishop coach Josh Thompson said. “Piedmont Classical’s a talented team, and I thought we did a pretty good job defensively on a couple of their top scorers. But they had guys step up in their absence and they hit a lot of shots.”
Dawson McAlhany scored 18 points, getting to the basket for a handful of big buckets at the rim, to lead the Villains (0-1), who had an 8-5 record during last year’s COVID-shortened season and missed the condensed playoffs.
John Campbell added 10 points, while Andrew Schrage chipped in nine points as Bishop, which trailed by six at halftime, fell behind double digits in the third before rallying within two midway through the fourth.
“That just kind of speaks to the spirit of the team,” Thompson said of the late rally. “We’ve had some situations in practice where one team’s been down a lot then fought back and won the game.
“So, they’ve been in that situation before. But it was great in our first game against a good team seeing the heart of our guys. There was no quit in them. And that’s always a positive.”
Piedmont Classical (5-3) used an 11-2 run late in the second to lead by eight and carried a 30-24 lead into halftime. It scored the first four points of the second half to extend its advantage to 10 and led by 12 with a minute left in the third.
But the Villains, forcing turnovers and getting to the basket, scored 10 straight to pull within 48-46 with 5:09 left in the game. They were still within four with 4:22 left before the Bobcats scored nine straight to lead by 13 with a minute left.
“I haven’t seen our shooting percentage, but I know it was pretty bad,” Thompson said. “A couple of our layups rolled out, our 3-pointers wouldn’t go down in the first half.
“For us to beat a team with the athleticism and length they have, we’ve got to see some shots go down and put some points on the board that way. That played a part in it — but credit to them for contesting shots.”
Bishop, which comes into the season with the aim of competing well in the new Northwest Piedmont Conference and among the top NCHSAA 1A teams in the state, next play Wednesday at home against North Surry.
“We’re obviously disappointed with the loss,” Thompson said. “But I feel like there’s a lot to build on from this game. I thought we saw some good things and some areas where we really need to get better.
“We turned it over 17 times, and we’re not going to beat anybody good turning it over that many times. But overall we’ve got a lot to build on, and we’re excited to get ready.”
PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 60, BISHOP McGUINNESS 52
BM 8 16 15 13 — 52
PC 11 19 18 12 — 60
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Dawson McAlhany 18, John Campbell 10, Schrage 9, Handy 6, O’Hale 5, Barrett 4
PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Brent Randleman 14, Isaiah Howell 14, Barnes 8, Neely 8, Harrison 7, Vincent 6, Whitsett 3