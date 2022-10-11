HIGH POINT — With 12 returning players returning among a roster of 14, High Point University women’s basketball will have a familiar look this season.

One of those back is a key member who was absent for virtually all of last season. Skyler Curran, who was voted BIg South Play of the Year after averaging 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior in 2020-21 and who averaged 16.9 points in 2019-20, is ready to play again after suffering a knee injury in last year’s opener against Elon.

