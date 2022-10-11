HIGH POINT — With 12 returning players returning among a roster of 14, High Point University women’s basketball will have a familiar look this season.
One of those back is a key member who was absent for virtually all of last season. Skyler Curran, who was voted BIg South Play of the Year after averaging 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior in 2020-21 and who averaged 16.9 points in 2019-20, is ready to play again after suffering a knee injury in last year’s opener against Elon.
“She’s coming along,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury said, “She’s full go now. She’s playing full court. She looks good. She looks like Skylar. . . . It helps our confidence for sure.
She may still be getting used to the speed of the game, having been out so much, but as far as integrating with the rest of the girls again, I don’t think there’s been a problem.”
Missing Curran’s scoring, playmaking and leadership, the Panthers struggled during the nonconference portion of the schedule before finding their way and going 13-5 in the Big South for an overall mark of 17-14. The season ended with a 55-53 loss to Gardner-Webb in the conference tournament.
For the most part without Curran, Banbury went with a veteran starting lineup of Cydney Johnson and Calllie Scheier at guard and Jordan Edwards, Jenson Edwards and Claire Wyatt in the forecourt during the conference stretch drive last season.
Jenson Edwards led the Panthers in scoring at 11 points per game while the others averaged in the 6-8 ppg range.
All are back, with at least three years in Banbury’s system, plus one reserve who played significant minutes, shooting guard Nakayah Terrell, now a sophomore. The remainder of the returning backups saw limited action for the most part, and Banbury added just two freshmen – Nevaeh Zavala, an athletic forward, and Anna Haeger, a guard from Sweden.
“We have the experience, so they should understand what’s going on,” Banbury said. “If we can pick up the pace and have a better start than in the past, we should have a really good year.”
With so much experience back, Banbury hopes the Panthers get off to a quicker start.
““I’ve been happy with practice so far,” Banbury said. “I’ve been trying to get them to pick up the intensity. We want them to play faster and harder for longer. The girls have responded well to it. We’re getting in better shape and playing faster.
“We could be a fast team and a deep team, so if you execute at that pace, teams will have a hard time keeping up with you. The games we had trouble in last year, the teams played harder and we weren’t ready for the pace.”
Banbury said her returning key players have improved.
“There are a lot of options and they have gotten better,” she said. “We’ll see how things shake out when we start going over game plans.”