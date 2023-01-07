HIGH POINT – High Point University squandered a double-digit lead against USC Upstate in the second half and fell 62-60 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday in the Qubein Center.

Hitting two 3-point shots and layups generated by a transition offense, the Panthers scored on their first seven possessions of the second half, going on a 17-2 run and producing a 43-31 lead that grew to their biggest of the game at 47-33 with five minutes left in the third quarter.

