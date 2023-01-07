HIGH POINT – High Point University squandered a double-digit lead against USC Upstate in the second half and fell 62-60 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday in the Qubein Center.
Hitting two 3-point shots and layups generated by a transition offense, the Panthers scored on their first seven possessions of the second half, going on a 17-2 run and producing a 43-31 lead that grew to their biggest of the game at 47-33 with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Relying on getting the ball in the paint while HPU couldn’t sustain its transition scoring and kept misfiring from 3-point range, Upstate went on a 28-8 blitz for a 61-55 lead with 2:22 left.
HPU got within one at 61-60 when Jenson Edwards, who led the Panthers with 17 points, hit a 3 with 42.3 seconds to go. The Panthers had two chances to either take the lead or tie in the last 7.3 seconds but couldn’t convert.
HPU dropped to 4-10 and 2-2 in the league. Upstate improved to 6-8 and 3-0.
“It’s never fun losing, especially to Upstate, who we beat twice last year,” Edwards said. “They’re disciplined, but we shouldn’t have lost that game.”
HPU led 52-42 with 2:10 left in the third period when Nakyah Terrell converted a three-point play that capped her 13 points. The Panthers then managed just three points in the next 11 minutes, those on a trey by Jordan Edwards that left HPU up 55-51 with 7:30 to go.
Upstate grabbed the lead at 56-55 with 3:40 left and stretched the margin to six before Claire Wyatt’s bucket ended the drought and cut HPU’s deficit to 61-57. The Panthers hit just 3 of 13 shots, including 2 of 9 from 3 in the fourth quarter.
“If we had made a couple more 3s, yeah, we would have won,” Jenson Edwards said. “But that’s not all of it. We got real stagnant on offense. Coach was saying to get to the basket and were settling for 3s. We need to listen.”
Up one, Upstate missed a jumper with 13 seconds left. HPU rebounded, got the ball in the frontcourt and called time out with seven seconds left. Following the inbounds pass, the ball went to the top of the key, first to Skyler Curran and then to Jenson Edwards as Upstate’s defense smothered them. Edwards passed the ball to Callie Scheier, who shot a wide-open 3 from a corner that clanked off the rim with less than a second left.
“We were trying to get a layup,” HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said. “They helped and we got one of our best shooters a wide-open 3. If it goes in we look amazing. Jenson made the right read.”
Trinity Johnson grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made one of two free throws. HPU got the rebound, called time out with .5 seconds left., which advanced the ball into the frontcourt.
The Panthers wanted to inbound the ball to Skyler Curran for a catch-and-shoot but she was double-teamed when a defender dropped off Wyatt. The ball went to Wyatt, who attempted a jumper from the lane. An Upstate player made contact during the shot and the ball went out-of-bounds.
“You can’t count on the refs to make that call at the end of a game because they usually don’t,” Banbury said. ”You hope for it but it doesn’t usually happen that way.”
Talia Roldan led the Spartans with 13. Isabella Geraci had 12, Rebekah Gordon 10 and A.C.Markham 10.
The Panthers return to action on Wednesday in the Qubein Center against Charleston Southern.