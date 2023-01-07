newhpu.jpg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate opened the scoring with a 3-point basket, kept the lead the rest of the way and buried High Point University 76-57 in Big South men’s basketball Saturday in the G. B. Hodge Center.

The loss was the seventh in a row for the Panthers, who dropped to 8-8 and the program’s first 0-4 start in the conference since a 0-6 beginning in 2000-01. Upstate, which built a double digit lead before setting for an eight-point cushion at halftime and led by as many as 21, improves to 8-7, 3-1.

