SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate opened the scoring with a 3-point basket, kept the lead the rest of the way and buried High Point University 76-57 in Big South men’s basketball Saturday in the G. B. Hodge Center.
The loss was the seventh in a row for the Panthers, who dropped to 8-8 and the program’s first 0-4 start in the conference since a 0-6 beginning in 2000-01. Upstate, which built a double digit lead before setting for an eight-point cushion at halftime and led by as many as 21, improves to 8-7, 3-1.
The Spartans held the Panthers to just 8 of 25 shooting in the second half and 12 of 27 (44.44 percent) for the game. Upstate hit half of their shots (31 of 62) for the game including 16 of 28 in the second half, and made 9 of 21 from behind the 3-point line..
Panthers coach G.G. Smith shook up his starting lineup as Ahmard Harvey, Bryson Childress and Sam Perez were on the floor with Jaden House and Bryant Randleman for the opening tip in place of Emmanuel Izunabor, Zach Austin and Abdoulaye Thiam.
Coming off the bench, Thiam and Austin played 28 minutes each, more than anyone else.
House led the Panthers with 15 points. Thiam had 13 and Austin 10.
Jordan Gainey, who hit 7 of 12 shots, topped the Spartans with 18 points. Trae Broadnax and Justin Bailey had 12 each.
HPU returns to action at Charleston Southern on Wednesday.