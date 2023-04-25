GREENSBORO — UNC Greensboro held High Point University to two early runs and posted a 5-2 nonconference baseball victory Tuesday at the UNCG Baseball Stadium.
HPU (13-28) did all of its scoring in the second inning. A hit batter with the bases loaded forced in the first run and a sacrifice fly drove in the second.
UNCG (18-23) got on the board in the bottom of the second when an errant throw on a stolen base attempt allowed Dosi Jonas to score. The Spartans grabbed the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Jonas provided the tying run when he belted a homer to left. Luke Jenkins scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly drove in a run that upped the margin to 4-2. Zack Budzik added the final run in the eighth as HPU turned a double play on a grounder to shortstop.
Jake Wolf (3-2), who came on in relief at the start of the third inning, picked up the win as he and Price King combined in holding HPU to five hits over seven innings. King got his first save of the year.
Braden Halladay, who started for HPU, took the loss and dropped to 2-3. He allowed four runs and five hits in 3.1 innings.
The Panthers play at Duke today.