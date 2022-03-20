HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s lacrosse team once again threw a scare into a nationally-ranked opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference before falling short Sunday.
The Panthers stayed ahead or even with 10th-ranked North Carolina well into the third quarter then failed to score for a long stretch and lost 14-12 at Vert Stadium.
“I look at this game and we were so close,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said. “Little things hurt us again, some things hurt us again, some things in the clear (clearing the ball out of UNC”s offensive end) that when you play a team like that are magnified. Offensively, some opportunities got away from us. Defensively, they did some things to get late in the shot clock and got us a couple of times.
“I will say this about our group — they’re talented, they play hard and they competed for 60 minutes.”
Hunter Vines and Brayden Mayea each registered a hat trick to help lead HPU (4-4). Jack Sawyer had two goals, and Asher Nolting, Michael Ippolito, Nick Murphy and Colin Cooke added one each.
Chris Gray, who came into the match leading UNC (6-2) in goals scored, added four. Cole Herbert had three, and Anthony DeMarcco and Lance Tillman had two each.
Vines scored HPU”s first three goals, the first two before Gray and Kelly tied it 2-2. The sides matched scores for the rest of the half despite UNC having more possessions with a 10-4 advantage at the face off.
UNC scored the first two goals of the second half and HPU responded with the next three, the last by Ippolito with 10:26 left in the third quarter for a 9-8 lead. The Tar Heels then shut down the Panthers offense for nearly 21 minutes of play while scoring six straight goals, the last two by Gray of a 14-9 advantage.
“We just didn’t have the ball,” Torpey said. “That stretch where they went up a couple early in the third quarter, we played a lot of defense. We did OK in the clear, better than in the first half, but we didn’t do a good job capitalizing offensively. Defensively, they did a good job taking us to the end of the possession when we weren’t winning faceoffs. That’s a good recipe for success.”
Mayea broke the drought with his first goal of the game, flipping in a ball after a shot from Nolting was blocked. Mayea scored twice more in the final minute as the Panther tried to mount a miracle rally.
Mayea took a pass and fired in a shot for a man-up goal with 49 second to go, and then after HPU controlled the face off, took a pass from Hunter Vines as Vines was decked and scored from close in with 33 seconds left.
HPU got the ball again but a shot from was off the mark and the Panthers eventually lost possession on a turnover.
“That’s us, man,” Torpey said of the late rally. “Our guys don’t back down from anybody. They compete. It’s hard not to love this team. It’s hard not to admire how hard they play no matter who it is.”
HPU returns to action at home against Detroit Mercy on Saturday at noon.