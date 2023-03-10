As Puff Johnson talked, his bag was visible in his locker behind him, an orange tag that said “Team Bus” with last year’s Final Four logo still attached. Reminders of where this North Carolina team came from, and the expectations both placed upon it and brought upon itself, were never all that far away, right to the extremely bitter end.

What was once a source of pride — the athletic department even put out a photo recreating the famous 1982 Sports Illustrated cover with Dean Smith — became a burden this group proved strangely unequipped to carry. Nothing ever came as easily as it should, and certainly not Thursday, as the reality of unfulfilled promise came crashing down upon them.

