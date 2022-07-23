HIGH POINT — Chris Cassetta of High Point and Matthew Younts of Summerfield each shot 3-under-par 69 and tied for the Open Division lead in the Triad Amateur Golf Classic on Saturday at High Point Country Club’s course.

They got into Sunday’s final round with a 1-shot lead over five golfers — Grady Newton of Wallburg, Nick Rubino of Charlotte, Branden Boyce of Spring Lake, Andrew Furr of Charlotte and Austin Brooks of Matthews.

Trending Videos