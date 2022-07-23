HIGH POINT — Chris Cassetta of High Point and Matthew Younts of Summerfield each shot 3-under-par 69 and tied for the Open Division lead in the Triad Amateur Golf Classic on Saturday at High Point Country Club’s course.
They got into Sunday’s final round with a 1-shot lead over five golfers — Grady Newton of Wallburg, Nick Rubino of Charlotte, Branden Boyce of Spring Lake, Andrew Furr of Charlotte and Austin Brooks of Matthews.
Scott Newton shot 73 and tied for 13th. Bryan Colquitt of High Point carded 74 and tied for 17th. Dewayne Blakely carded 75 and tied for 22nd while Curtis Bortherton of High Point, Davis Delille of High Point and Jake Clodfelter of Trinity comprised a trio tied at 76. Tyler Partee of Thomasville carded 78. Todd Eckstein of High Point shot 80 and Luke Michael was among those at 82.
Dale Fuller of Raleigh shot 70 for the lead in the Senior Division by a shot over Harrison Rutter of Winston-Salem and Steve Sharpe of Greensboro.