GREENSBORO — High Point University legend Tubby Smith and former Davidson College coach Bob McKillop will each formally receive the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s’ Dean Smith Award in ceremonies April 11 at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The Dean Smith Award was created by the USBWA in 2015 to honor the late Hall of Fame coach at North Carolina. Coaches are recognized for their principles of honesty and integrity, for treating all people with courtesy and respect, for accomplishments off the court, and for the impact they have made on their community and the lives of their players.

