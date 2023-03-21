GREENSBORO — High Point University legend Tubby Smith and former Davidson College coach Bob McKillop will each formally receive the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s’ Dean Smith Award in ceremonies April 11 at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The Dean Smith Award was created by the USBWA in 2015 to honor the late Hall of Fame coach at North Carolina. Coaches are recognized for their principles of honesty and integrity, for treating all people with courtesy and respect, for accomplishments off the court, and for the impact they have made on their community and the lives of their players.
Tubby Smith, who coached Kentucky to the NCAA championship in 1998, was named winner of the award in 2021. McKillop, who led Davidson to 23 conference championships in 33 seasons, was picked in 2019.
In addition to the award presentations, the event hosted by the Greensboro Sports Authority will include a fireside chat with the coaches. Tickets will be sold to the public if available.
In Tubby Smith’s 31 years as a head coach, he achieved 26 winning seasons, compiling a career record of 642-369 with head coaching stints at Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis and High Point. With Texas Tech’s invitation to the 2016 NCAA Tournament, Smith became only the second coach in history to lead five different teams to the NCAA Tournament. In addition to his national title with Kentucky, Smith guided the Wildcats to five SEC regular-season titles and five SEC tournament titles.
As a player at High Point, he lettered four years on the men’s basketball team and earned all-conference status his senior year. Returning to his alma mater in 2018, Smith finished out his coaching career in 2022. The court inside the Qubein Center was dedicated to Smith for his time at HPU and named the Tubby & Donna Smith Court.
McKillop piled up 634 wins. His most decorated team reached the Elite Eight in 2008, one of 17 McKillop teams to win 20 games and seven to win 25.