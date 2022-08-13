HIGH POINT – Although it knows it has a lot more work ahead, Wesleyan Christian has started its season on a positive note.
Following an emphatic win Friday, the Trojans scored midway through the first half and held on to beat Providence Day 1-0 in the championship match of the Sanford Classic boys soccer tournament Saturday at Wesleyan.
“I felt like we were disciplined,” Wesleyan coach Scott Reitnour said. “It was a match played with passion. And I think we were disciplined enough, maintained our composure against a very well-organized Providence Day side.
“They’re really, really difficult to break down. And that requires a lot of patience when you’re in possession. I thought that we, for the most part, did a nice job balancing patience and possession with trying to be dynamic and break their pressure.”
Patrick Hissim scored in the 24th minute off an assist by Taj Johnson to highlight the Trojans (2-0), who hadn’t won their home event, which regularly welcomes a number of the state’s top programs, since 2018.
Wesleyan, bringing in waves of substitutes that helped steadily build and maintain pressure in the offensive end, finally broke through the Chargers’ compact defense midway through the first half.
Hissim worked through the defense near the top of the penalty area and passed to Johnson in the middle. Johnson quickly dished a pass back near the goal to Hissim, who finished past the goalkeeper.
“A wise man once said: ‘Take the ball, pass the ball,’” Johnson said.
“We just possessed in their half,” Hissim said. “We probably connected about 20 passes. I think I found Zach (Andersen) or somebody first and they found me. I dribbled through two or three defenders. I found Taj. He laid me off and I finished.”
The Trojans – who beat Cannon 5-0 on Friday with goals by Sean Jacobs, Ethan Jamroz, Andrew Heeden, Isaiah McCarthy and Eli Pome – had a handful of chances to pull away but couldn’t quite find the net.
But the defense, anchored by goalkeeper Bob Davis, held firm in limiting Providence Day (1-1). Wesleyan, which reached the semifinals of the NCISAA 4A playoffs last season, finished with a 12-1 advantage in shots for the match.
The Trojans, perennial state contenders, next face Page in the first round of the Triad Cup on Tuesday at Bryan Park. Play will continue Thursday and Saturday – all at Bryan Park this year.
“I think the seniors have done a really good job building on what our culture has historically been,” Reitnour said. “And I’m interested in seeing how willing they are to serve everybody over the long haul to close that performance gap.
“If they continue to serve and love their teammates well, then they might become what they think they are now,” he said with a smile to the players standing nearby.