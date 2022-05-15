HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian put itself in a difficult position early, and ultimately it was just a little too much to overcome.
The second-seeded Trojans fell behind early, fought hard to even the game late but fell 4-3 in eight innings against seventh-seeded Metrolina Christian on Saturday at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field in the NCISAA 4A state baseball playoffs.
“In the end, it was a slow start, and slow starts can come back to bite you,” Wesleyan coach Mo Blakeney said. “That team hit us in the mouth, and it just took us a while to get going. Their pitcher did a good job keeping us at bay. We had opportunities but just didn’t capitalize, and that’s what happens.”
Grant Aycock had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (17-6), whose streak of state finals appearances ended at six in a row. Christian Walker, Thomas Bowman and Phillip Griffen each added a hit.
But Wesleyan couldn’t get much going against Warriors pitcher Chase Kiker, who threw over a hundred pitches in earning the complete-game win. They struggled most of the evening before finally breaking through in the sixth.
Trailing 3-0 through two innings, the Trojans in the sixth got hits from Griffen and Walker and a two-run double to right-center by Aycock. Aycock then moved to third on a groundout and, with two outs, tied the game on a stolen base play.
After an uneventful seventh, Metrolina got a runner on with a one-out bunt single, moved him to third on a pitch to the backstop and a groundout. With two outs, Wesleyan brought in hard-throwing Sam Cozart from the bullpen.
The Warriors (18-6), who will next face either Durham Academy or Cary Academy, double into the gap to regain the lead. The Trojans went 1-2-3 in the bottom half – ending it on an unlucky bobble and catch among the outfielders.
Hudson Lance, who pitched well in settling things down over 4 2/3 innings, took the hard-luck loss for Wesleyan, which featured seniors Griffen, Aycock, Bowman, Mason Russell and Ty Lancaster.
“We did everything we could possibly do to give ourselves a chance to win after battling back,” Blakeney said. “But, looking at that last out, how many times does he make that catch? So I feel like it was their time to win. You just have to tip your hat and say this year wasn’t our year to go.”
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 4, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 3 (8 INNS.)
MCA 210 000 01 – 4 7 0
WCA 000 003 00 – 3 5 2
WP – Kiker (8IP, 7K, 2BB, 5H, 3R); LP – Lance (4.2IP, 3K, 1BB, 4H, 1R)
Leading hitters – MCA: Bouthillette (1-4, HR, 2RBI), Bellew (2-3, 2B, RBI), Halsted (2-3, 2B, RBI); WCA: Aycock (2-4, 2B, 2RBI), Bowman (1-2, BB), Griffen (1-3), Walker (1-4)