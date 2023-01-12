HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian made a lot of good things happen against one of the top teams in the area. But it fell just short of the upset victory.
The Trojans rallied when they needed to, stayed even into the fourth, but momentarily stumbled during a key stretch inside the final two minutes in falling 77-72 against Piedmont Classical in boys basketball Thursday at Wesleyan.
“I feel like we fought,” Wesleyan coach Noah Adams said. “It’s amazing to see our progression. Everyone’s going to look at our record and say, ‘Oh, they’re not a good team.’ But one thing they’ve got to realize is where this team’s come from in November to now in January. I can almost guarantee we’re not a team some teams want to play coming into February.”
Stephen McLamb scored 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Trojans (6-14), who have been 4-4 over their last eight games after a choppy opening month. Luke Morgan and Trenton Jackson each had 14 points.
Wesleyan, which led by one point two minutes into the fourth but trailed by six a minute and a half later, rallied back to tie the score on a layup by Jasean Williams, who had 11 points, with 1:58 left in the game.
But the Bobcats (22-3) — recent champions of the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic at Southwest Guilford who were led by Sheetz tournament MVP Richard Goods with 24 points — went on a seven-point run to lead 72-65 with 1:02 left.
Piedmont Classical, ranked No. 30 in the state overall, sank five of eight free throws and added a layup while the Trojans committed a pair of turnovers and missed a 3-pointer to fall off the pace.
“Some costly turnovers hurt us down the stretch,” Adams said. “Guards are thinking, ‘Oh, we got the ball inbounds. They’re going to pressure, so let me leak out.’ No, guards still have to be guards, go get the ball, do what you need to do. Those turnovers and lack of rebounding.”
Wesleyan, which erased an early nine-point hole to lead by one at the end of the first and stayed within 37-31 at halftime, whittled its deficit to four with 23 seconds left and to three with 12 seconds left.
The Bobcats, members of the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice, sank enough free throws in the final seconds to hang on. But the Trojans left feeling positive about their performance.
They look to carry it into tonight’s game at Charlotte Christian.
“It’s definitely a huge boost,” Adams said. “We’ve said it’s not over till the fat lady sings. And we’re thinking in our minds that the fat lady hasn’t even woken up and gotten out of bed yet. So, we’re definitely taking this as a confidence boost and trying to push through the final weeks of the regular season.”