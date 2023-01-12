2023-01-12 WCA-PC bbb2

Wesleyan Christian’s Jasean Williams goes up for a layup during Thursday’s game against Piedmont Classical at Wesleyan.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian made a lot of good things happen against one of the top teams in the area. But it fell just short of the upset victory.

The Trojans rallied when they needed to, stayed even into the fourth, but momentarily stumbled during a key stretch inside the final two minutes in falling 77-72 against Piedmont Classical in boys basketball Thursday at Wesleyan.

