TRINITY — Trinity dominated from almost the start and shut down Thomasville 4-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday inside the home Bulldogs football stadium.
Trinity kept the ball in its half of the field for most of the match. When Thomasville (0-2) did go on the attack, Trinity’s midfielders and back line kept the visitors from creating scoring opportunities.
Moises Ventura led Trinity with both of its first half goals and a second-half assist. Sami Abdul scored twice in the second half. Spencer May and Zach Cox each had an assist. Cristopher Elorza-Ramirez had three saves in goal.
The victory for Trinity (2-0) followed a 1-0 season-opening win over East Davidson on Monday.
“We’re getting better each game,” Trinity head coach Mike Sink said. “We’ve got a lot of young players, and they’re starting to mesh together a little bit. We have a lot of things we have to keep tweaking and make happen for us.”
Trinity notched all the scoring it would need in the fourth minute when Ventura took a pass well into the offensive third and put the ball into the net from about 15 yards out. In the 24th minute, a yellow card on Thomasville resulted in a free kick, which was blocked. Ventura gathered the rebound and launched a shot from about 40 yards out that sailed into the net.
The score stayed 2-0 until just over 15 minutes remaining when Abdul scored from the right side off a ball from Ventura, who dribbled into the penalty area and passed when the Thomasville keeper came out to defend.
“Ventura is a special kid,” Sink said. “He works hard. He’s skilled and he knows how to find people. He knows how to score but also knows how to find people, and that’s big for us.”
Abdul scored the final goal when he intercepted a Thomasvillle clearing attempt and fired a ball inside the right post with just over 20 minutes left.
Trinity’s defense made it hard for Thomasville to maneuver the ball into the attacking third and attempt shots.
“We’ve worked on containment in spots to be in different places,” Sink said of his backline. “They all support each other, they trust each other, That’s helping them more than anything. It’s a whole new backline. They’ve really come together and they trust each other. That’s the most important thing.”
Thomasville, which lost to Southwestern Randolph 5-0 in its Monday opener, dropped to 0-2.
“I think we made a little improvement over Monday,” Thomasville head coach Brandon Staton said. “I’m trying to find the right positions for the kids. I have a lot of young kids who are up from middle school and they are trying to adjust to the fast pace of the game. We’re slowly getting there. That’s why I like to schedule a lot of nonconference games so we can work out the kinks before we get into conference.”
The last 20 minutes featured four yellow cards — three on Trinity and one on Thomasville. The first of those on Trinity was called on Elorza-Ramirez while action with the ball was at midfield. That call was followed by Sink getting a yellow card when he complained.
“The guy was (yellow card)-happy tonight,” Sink said. “I thought some of them were uncalled for. He could have talked to some players on both sides. That’s what I got upset about. The goalie said nothing. I thought he could have talked to him or said something, then he got into that card-happy thing. When officials do that, it takes away from the game. This game was a good game, and he started taking that away.”
The teams meet again Tuesday at Thomasville.