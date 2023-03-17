HIGH POINT — Trinity strung together some if its best hitting while scoring five runs in the top of the eighth, survived a High Point Central rally and prevailed 34-33 in a nonconference softball game that lasted four hours Thursday night at Central’s field.

“For us to come back and win is a big deal,” Trinity head coach Tori Butler said. “I’m proud that we pulled it out, but we’ve got to work harder. We had like 29 errors and a bunch of walks. We’ve got a tough conference coming up, and if we play like this, we’re going to be done in the fifth inning because of the run rule.”

