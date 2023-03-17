HIGH POINT — Trinity strung together some if its best hitting while scoring five runs in the top of the eighth, survived a High Point Central rally and prevailed 34-33 in a nonconference softball game that lasted four hours Thursday night at Central’s field.
“For us to come back and win is a big deal,” Trinity head coach Tori Butler said. “I’m proud that we pulled it out, but we’ve got to work harder. We had like 29 errors and a bunch of walks. We’ve got a tough conference coming up, and if we play like this, we’re going to be done in the fifth inning because of the run rule.”
Faith Powell led off the final inning with a single, went to second on an errant throw and advanced to third on a dropped popup that put Kara Dagenhart on. Karrington Batten skied a two-run triple to right that put the Bulldogs (2-3) ahead.
Anne Case followed with a one-run double that scored Batten. Desiree Rondon singled and Case scored on Olivia Church’s groundout. Rondon then scored on a groundout, putting Trinity up 34-29.
In the Bison’s half of the inning, Gracie Grubbs, Amira Haywood, Tiffany Feggins and J’Niyah Ervin all walked and eventually scored on a combination of stolen bases and balls that got past the catcher. Another walk put a runner on and brought the winning run to the plate. But, Rondon buckled down and ended the game with a strikeout.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Central coach Martha King said. “The thing is they did their jobs as much as they could do. The only thing I would say is I want them to be a little more focused because all the errors came back to bite us. Other than that, they had heart. They cheered. The only thing is we needed to stay focused all the way to the seventh because those runs came back and got us.”
For Trinity, Whitehart scored four times, Powell six, Dagenhart five, Batten five, Case four, Rondon one, Church two, Davis four, and Hall three.
The Bison dropped to 1-3. Feggins scored four runs, Ervin three, Sha’Kalia Strudivant-Ruff three, Mortimore four, Soto-Vazquez four, Ellerby three, Grubbs three and Haywood five.
Trinity tallied three runs in the top of the first but Central countered with eight runs, with six of those runners reaching base on walks. The Bison led 10-6 after two and 17-13 after three.
The Bulldogs pushed 13 across the plate in the fourth. Two runs scored on a throwing error. Powell laced a one-run double, Batten hit a two-run single, Torri Davis and Hall each drove in a run, Powell hit a two-run single and Case ripped a two-run double.
Central scored four in the fourth. Three of the four reached on walks and the other on a misplayed ball on a strikeout. In the fifth, the Bison added two as the runners reached on a walk and an infield popup then advanced on wild pitches and stolen bases.
Trinity added three in the sixth as Batten drove in two runs and Case one, putting the Bulldogs up 29-23. Central then countered with five as Tiffany Feggins, J’Niyah Ervin, Saykritt Mortimer, Garbriele Soto-Vasquez and Leah Ellerby scored.
After the Bulldogs went down in order in the seventh. Haywood walked, stole second and third, scored the tying run on a groundout and sent the game into extra innings.