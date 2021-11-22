MIDWAY – Trinity’s boys and Oak Grove’s girls raced out of the gate Monday on the first night that most NCHSAA schools were permitted to play basketball.
Building big leads early, Trinity prevailed 68-48 in the boys game while the Oak Grove girls cruised 56-30.
BOYS GAME
Trace Moffitt paced Trinity with 22 points while Dominic Payne had 17 and AIdan Blakely provided 15.
Trinity punched out a 10-2 lead while taking advantage of Oak Grove’s cold shooting in the first 3:20. Blakely, Payne and Josh Reddick, who had eight points, all hit buckets during the early surge,
Oak Grove got no closer than five. Trinity led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and a 13-5 run to start the first quarter pushed the margin to 30-15 with 3:30 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs led 34-18 at halftime, weathered a small Grizzlies’ run at the start of the third quarter and led 57-35 entering the fourth,
Luke Long led Oak Grove with 12 points, Gavin Stinson added eight and Dalton VanLeuvan had six.
GIRLS GAME
Zaire Jones scored 14 to lead Oak Grove before going down with an ankle issue in the fourth quarter. Avery Ray added 12 and Trista Charles had nine.
Oak Grove took advantage of Trinity turnover and misses to lead 9-0 in the first 2:30 and rolled to a 19-2 lead by late in the first quarter. Trinity battled back for the rest of the half and got to within 19-13 with 4:30 left in the second quarter.
Oak Grove enjoyed a 25-16 lead at the break, then opened the third quarter on a 15-0 run as it went to Jones and Ray in the paint. The Grizzlies led 42-19 after three quarters.
Kennedy Jackson led the Bulldogs with 12 points, Autumn Gentry had 11 and Kaylee McDonald seven.
