SATURDAY
AT WILLOW CREEK
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Joseph Cansler 72
Matt Wilson 72
Grady Newton 72
Sean FInan 72
Todd Eckstein 73
Sam Uberseder 74
Josh McWhorter 74
Chris Cassetta 75
Curtis Brotherton 76
Jeremy Ray 76
Josh Nichols 76
Nicky Rubino 77
Ken Knowles 77
Scott Patnode 77
Steven Reid 78
Tyler Partee 78
Branden Boyce 78
Matthew Younts 79
Rocky Manning 79
Trevor Blevins 79
Carter Boulia 80
Henry Pate 82
Eli Kennedy 82
Carson Goodrich 82
Dewayne Blakely 82
Marcus El 83
Scott Erikson 84
Christian Beeker 84
Davis Delille 84
Ivan Jones 84
Jake Weiland 86
Daniel Jones 86
Scott Tarcy 88
SENIOR DIVISION
Mike Bivins 71
Dale Fuller 73
John Kenneday 75
James Maples 75
Chris Ingram 76
Chris Barnard 76
Ernie Newton 77
Tom Murphy 78
Moore Councill 80
Lee Everhart 81
Bob Lynch 81
John Nieters 81
Barry Sikes 81
Kyle Klawetter 85
Dan Jones 86
Steve Wilson 86
Brad Helms 88
Christopher Montague 92
Fred Delugas 112