WINSTON-SALEM – Five teams from area schools finished in the top 10 to highlight Monday’s King of the Jungle Invitational indoor track meet at JDL Fast Track.
Reagan won both team scores, totaling 82.5 points for the boys and 127.5 for the girls. Forsyth Country Day was second in both scores as well, with 72 points for the boys and 87 for the girls.
Bishop McGuinness’ and Ragsdale’s girls led the way among area teams, tying for sixth with 19 points. High Point Central’s girls were ninth with 16. Bishop’s boys were seventh (30), followed by Central in 10th (23) and Ragsdale in 11th (21).
Posting top-10 finishes were: Bishop’s Ethan Connor (boys 55 – third, 6.85; boys high jump – sixth, 5-04.00), James Rashford (boys 55 – ninth, 7.06), Nick Arnold (boys 500 – third, 1:13.98), Evan Sturgill (boys 500 – ninth, 1:17.35), Sofia Wolff (girls 1000 – second, 3:35.71), Mary Grace Lipscomb (girls 1000 – seventh, 3:43.99), Sofia Walters (girls 1000 – 10th, 3:46.67), Arrington Culbertson (boys 1600 – seventh, 4:55.94; boys 3200 – fourth, 10:57.89) and Owen Eddington (boys 3200 – 10th, 14:07.49), as well as the girls 4x400 (second, 5:05.22) and boys 4x400 (second, 3:52.19);
High Point Central’s Curt Ervin (boys 55 – first, 6.78), Lindsey Shaw (girls 300 – third, 46.71; girls 500 – first, 1:30.35), Antonio Vincent (boys long jump – third, 18-02.00), Dakota Brown (boys shot put – third, 40-04.50) and Da’von Clark (boys shot put – eighth, 35-02.50);
Ragsdale’s Alexis Nance (girls 55 – fifth, 8.04; girls 300 – ninth, 50.01; girls 500 – sixth, 1:34.77), Aidan Graves (boys 1000 – 10th, 3:15.63; boys 3200 – eighth, 14:04.56), Logan Brundage (girls 1600 – fifth, 6:44.63; girls 3200 – fourth, 14:38.53), Harrison Howard (boys 1600 – first, 4:30.04; boys 3200 – first, 10:11.28), Julius Tolksdouf (boys 3200 – ninth, 14:07.38), Fabian Diggs (boys long jump – ninth, 16-10.00) and Tiana Byrd (girls shot put – sixth, 28-10.00).
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, TBS/WORD OF GOD
BURLINGTON – Wesleyan Christian defeated The Burlington School 44-34 in girls basketball Monday at The Burlington School.
Taylor Hawley scored 20 points to lead the Trojans (12-9).
Wesleyan’s boys beat Word of God 69-58 to improve to 6-13.