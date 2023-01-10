WINSTON-SALEM – Five teams from area schools finished in the top 10 to highlight Monday’s King of the Jungle Invitational indoor track meet at JDL Fast Track.

Reagan won both team scores, totaling 82.5 points for the boys and 127.5 for the girls. Forsyth Country Day was second in both scores as well, with 72 points for the boys and 87 for the girls.

