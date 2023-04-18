HIGH POINT – Ragsdale came through with just a couple key hits, and that was enough to beat archrival Southwest Guilford.
The Tigers capitalized with runners on base in the third inning, a trio of pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts and their defense made a couple pivotal plays in beating the Cowboys 5-0 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday evening at Southwest.
“I felt like we played really, really well,” Ragsdale coach Donnie Maness said. “Defensively we were very good and we pitched it really, really well. Offensively, we weren’t great, but a lot of that is because they also pitched it really, really well. So, you’re not going to get much, and we happened to have that really good inning.”
Rylan Souther had a double and two RBIs while Owen Robinson had a single and two RBIs to lead the Tigers (14-5 overall, 8-3 conference), who moved into a second-place tie with Southwest behind Northwest Guilford.
Chase Miller, who also had an RBI on a bases-loaded walk, and Jaxson Davis each added a hit as Ragsdale, ranked No. 43 in the state overall and No. 11 in the 4A West, tallied just four hits for the game but took advantage when it needed to.
“It was a good team win,” said Robinson, a sophomore first baseman/pitcher. “It was a good win coming off a loss against Northwest (Guilford) yesterday. It’s good team momentum – especially against these guys. It’s hard to win at their place. So it’s a good win.”
The Tigers, after escaping a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the second, loaded the bases with one out following a pair of walks and a single. Miller drew a walk, Robinson singled to right-center and, two batters later, Souther doubled to right-center.
Suddenly Ragsdale led 5-0.
“It was huge,” Robinson said. “It was a huge momentum builder that just gave it to our pitchers and we just dominated the rest of the game. It takes a burden off your shoulders and you can have a little bit more fun than you’re already having.”
Garrett Crum got the pitching win for the Tigers, striking out eight in four innings. Davis added four strikeouts in two innings and Robinson had two in the seventh. And twice Ragsdale picked off runners to end scoring threats.
“I think that was pretty big,” Maness said. “And the biggest thing about it was it was three different guys who contributed to that strikeout total. Everyone we brought in was good. Whenever you make a pitching change, you never know what everyone’s going to bring. But all three guys were very good tonight – I’m proud of them.”
Wyatt Stanley had three hits, including a double, to lead the Cowboys (12-7, 8-3), who’ve been struggling a bit over the last few weeks to regain their footing following a strong start. Tyler Shafer added two hits while Ryan Robinson also had a hit.
Tanner Royals took the pitching loss in three innings, and Connor Hartigan and Ryan Berry were solid in relief.
“I thought we pitched it well,” Southwest coach Reid Holmes said. “We had the one inning that we got behind, and we gave some free passes. They were certainly opportunistic – they got a couple hits to make us pay. But overall I thought we threw the ball extremely well.
“And we played relatively clean defensively. We just didn’t get any sort of clutch hit when we needed it. When you play a good team, you’ve got to be opportunistic. I think we left 10 runners on base, and we just didn’t do enough in getting hits in clutch moments. But credit to those guys – they’re 8-3 in the conference for a reason.”
Southwest put itself in great position to score runs – putting runners in scoring position in every inning from the second through the fifth, including loading the bases in the second and fifth. But it just couldn’t find the hit it needed to break through.
“I can’t really say anything negative about the way we played,” Holmes said. “We just didn’t get hits with runners in scoring position. And Ragsdale did. They made us pay when we walked a few there in that one inning.”
The Cowboys will look to regroup tonight at home against nonconference opponent Morehead. Southwest and Ragsdale will play again Friday at Ragsdale.
