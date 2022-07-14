GREENSBORO — The West — keyed by a strong running game led by Thomasville’s Jabrii Carolina — built a big lead early and rolled past the East 33-14 in the 74th annual NCCA East-West All-Star football game Wednesday at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium.
Carolina ran 15 times for a game-high 111 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the West squad which won for the second time in the last three games and extended its all-time series lead to 41-30-2. That earned him the game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player award.
“Getting the win itself it was amazing” Carolina said. “With these guys we’ve been getting closer and closer every day. I wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else.”
CAROLINA EARNS MVP
Carolina a 6-foot-1 225-pound running back/middle linebacker capitalized on the West’s strong running attack — as did Page’s Tre’von Hester who carried 14 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Carolina became the first area player to earn MVP since TW Andrews’ Adrian Wilson in 1998 and the third from the Enterprise’s coverage area overall. RS Central’s Brub Hines was the Most Valuable Defensive Player.
“They told us from the start we were going to run the ball a lot” Carolina said. “Especially since it started raining we were going to keep it on the ground. I knew that was my opportunity to do something big.”
DEFENSE CLAMPS DOWN
The West defense — featuring Glenn’s Zion Dixon and Ragsdale’s Andrew Siler — limited the East offense much of the game allowing the West to outgain the East 271-16 in rushing yards and 356-119 in total yards.
Dixon a cornerback finished with three tackles and a pass breakup while Siler a safety had one tackle and two pass breakups.
“I think we played well as a team” Dixon said. “We had a couple miscommunications missed assignments. But we came together and pulled out the win. In practice we went hard. One-on-ones team individuals — we all went hard. So that helped us do what we did out here.”
“I thought we played well — played as a team” Siler added. “We spent the last five days working hard and coming together. … I give all the credit to Coach Brown — he did all this. He’s a great coach and there’s a reason why he won a state championship.”
WEST BUILDS LEAD
The West — led by Grimsley coach Darryl Brown who used to coach at Southern Guilford — scored the first 20 points of the game before the East got on the board inside the final two minutes of the first half.
In a game in which scores are normally at a premium Carolina who broke a 28-yard run in the second and a 21-yard run in the third scored on a 3-yard run in the first to give the West a 14-0 lead and a 4-yard run in the third for a 26-7 lead.
“It was a great feeling after those scores” he said. “Looking into the stands and seeing my teammates my hometown fans. It was amazing.”
FINISHING PREP CAREERS
The East-West games allow athletes one last opportunity to represent their schools as they prepare to carry on their football careers at the next level.
Carolina will be heading to Virginia State while Dixon will be going to Winston-Salem State and Siler will be shifting to Guilford.
“Hats off to Coach (Johnny) Boykin” Siler said of his Ragsdale coach. “I wouldn’t be here without him. I just started playing my junior year. He’s the reason why I’m out here so I give all the credit to him.”
It was an opportunity as well for players like Dixon who played alongside a half dozen future teammates to get a taste of the future as well.
“It was a good experience overall” he said. ”It brought us together stronger as a family knowing we’re going to play with each other the next four five years.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael