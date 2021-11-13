THOMASVILLE — No. 6 seed Thomasville blanked No. 11 South Stokes 34-0 in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West football playoffs on Friday at Cushwa Stadium. The Bulldogs scored 13 points in the first quarter and tacked on 15 in the second.
Thomasville (9-2) travels to third-seed Mitchell for the third round on Friday.
GLENN, MYERS PARK
KERNERSVILLE — No. 5 seed Glenn came from behind and edged visiting No. 12 Myers Park 54-53 in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A West plAyoffs.
Trailing 35-14 at halftime, the Bobcats clawed the Mustangs 40-18 in the second half, including 26-18 in the fourth quarter. Myers Park failed on a 2-point attempt after scoring its final touchdown with four minutes to play.
Glenn improves to 9-2 and hosts neighborhood rival East Forsyth, the 13 seed, in the third round on Friday.
DUDLEY, LEDFORD
GREENSBORO — Third-seeded Dudley rolled past No. 14 seed Ledford 53-10 in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West playoffs on Friday at Dudley.
Ledford tied Dudley early on a touchdown pass from Nathan Carr to Nic Morgan. Dudley regained the lead later in the quarter, stretched the margin to 28-7 by halftime and 40-10 by the end of the third quarter.
Ledford finishes the season 8-4. Dudley (11-1) play host to No. 11 Kings Mountain on Friday