THOMASVILLE — Thomasville’s boys broke open a close game late in the second quarter and cruised past East Davidson 66-36 in a Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference rivalry game Tuesday at East.
The outcome was becoming less in doubt with the Bulldogs (11-2, 4-0 CCC) ahead by 19 and became less important when Golden Eagles guard Lucas Johnson crashed to the floor as a result of a collision near the Thomasville basket with 6:18 left in the third quarter ang didn’t get up.
He landed face-down, and after the game was stopped he turned onto his back. Play was stopped for about 20 minutes while waiting for medical responders, who placed a neck support on Johnson and removed him on a stretcher.
Before play resumed, players for both teams huddled near the Thomasville bench while a prayer for Johnson was said.
“You never want to see that happen, no matter who he plays for,” Thomasville head coach Ann Ferguson said. “It puts things in perspective, right? You try to teach life lessons. This is a rivalry game, so I was glad to see both teams come together and pray. We’re going to be praying that everything is OK there and he’s out there when they play at our place.”
In the girls game, East scored the first 14 points and posted a 50-20 victory as coach Alyssa Wright played her reserves for at least four minutes in each quarter.
East’s boys stayed close well into the second quarter and trailed just 25-18 with just under four minutes to play in the half. Holding the Golden Eagles scoreless on eight straight possessions, the Bulldogs closed out the period with 10 straight points and then added the first two of the third quarter for a 37-18 margin.
“We’ve had some guys out with injury and are still trying to find a lineup that clicks well together,” Ferguson said. “We tried guys at different positions early on but we started to get some rolls and then our defense really started to click in the second quarter which led to a more uptempo offense.”
East scored the first four points after Johnson’s injury. Thomasville then ran off 12 straight points for a 51-24 lead.
Janhri Luckey and Bryce McCoy each scored 14 in leading East while Johnathan Gladden had 13. Brogan Hill led East with 12
In the girls game, East led 14-8 after one quarter, 35-9 at the half and 44-14 at the end of three quarters as they won a second straight game for the first time under Wright, who is in her third season.
“It’s a good win, it’s two in a row for us,” Wright said. “Doing the little things right was our focus. We were sloppy at times but otherwise we were OK.”
Brooke Shanks led East with 18 points, and Josie Baxley and Olivia Gallimore had six each, Laila Johnson paced Thomasville with seven points.