GREENSBORO — Justin Thomas will play in next week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, the tournament officially announced on Monday.
Thomas, a former world No. 1 and two-time PGA champ, has been in a slump this season and told the Associated Press after missing the cut at the British Open last week that he would play in this week’s 3M Open and the Wyndham in pursuit of making the FedEx Cup playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Thomas is currently No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings and must be in the top 70 after the Wyndham to qualify for the three-event playoffs. In 18 starts this year, he has just three top 10 finishes and five missed cuts. He posted the last of his 15 PGA TOUR victories at last year’s PGA Championship.
This will be Thomas’ fourth Wyndham start and his first since 2016. He won an AJGA tournament at Sedgefield in 2009, which earned him an exemption into the Wyndham at age 16.
He fired an opening 65 followed by a two-over-par 72 to become the third- youngest player to make the 36-hole cut in PGA TOUR history. However, he did not make the cut after the third round and officially finished tied for 78th.