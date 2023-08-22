NASCAR CUP SERIES
Coke Zero Sugar 400
• Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.
• Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7 p.m. (NBC).
• Track: Daytona International Speedway.
• Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.
• Last year: Austin Dillon won after starting 21st, the deepest in the field any race winner started last season.
• Last race: William Byron led 66 of the 90 laps, including the last 33, at Watkins Glen to win his series-best fifth race of the season.
• Fast facts: This race will set the field for the 10-race, 16-driver playoffs. ... Among the drivers needing to win are 2020 series champion Chase Elliott, who fell two spots to 21st in the standings after running out of gas with 36 laps to go. ... Martin Truex Jr.'s lead over runnerup Denny Hamlin is 39 points, leaving the Joe Gibbs Racing teammates to battle for the regular season title. ... Byron is third, 76 points behind Truex. ... Former champions Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski both clinched spots in the playoffs despite neither having won a race this season.
• Next race: Sept. 3, Darlington, South Carolina.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
• Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.
• Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m., and race, 7:30 p.m. (USA).
• Track: Daytona International Speedway.
• Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.
• Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting third.
• Last race: Sam Mayer spun race leader and archrival Ty Gibbs following a late restart at Watkins Glen and won for the second time in four weeks.
• Fast facts: Gibbs, a Cup series regular, led 70 of the 86 laps but finished 17th after being nudged aside by Mayer. ... There are three races remaining before the 12-driver playoff field is set. ... Sheldon Creed finished second, followed by Parker Kligerman, Ross Chastain and Connor Mosack. ... John Hunter Nemechek was sixth and moved within nine points of Austin Hill for the series points lead. Justin Allgaier is 34 back. ... Riley Herbst entered the race with a 34-point lead over Kligerman, but Herbst broke a track bar mount late in the second stage and finished 35th, allowing Kligerman to close the gap to three points.
• Next race: Sept. 2, Darlington, South Carolina.