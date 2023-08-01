THIS WEEKEND IN NASCAR
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THIS WEEKEND IN NASCAR
NASCAR CUP SERIES
FireKeepers Casino 400
• Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.
• Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., and qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (USA).
• Track: Michigan International Speedway.
• Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.
• Last year: Kevin Harvick ended a 65-race winless drought that lasted nearly nearly two years with his sixth victory at Michigan.
• Last race: Chris Buescher pulled away on a restart with three laps to go and won at Richmond.
• Fast facts: Buescher became the 12th playoff-eligible race winner this year and there are four playoff spots up for grabs over the next month. Ty Gibbs is the first driver out, 18 points behind Michael McDowell. ... Harvick hasn't won since his visit to Michigan a year ago. ... Ford now has 723 wins in the Cup Series. ... William Byron leads the series with four wins; Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. each have three.
• Next race: Aug. 13, Indianapolis.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Cabo Wabo 250
• Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.
• Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m., and qualifying, 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. (NBC).
• Track: Michigan International Speedway.
• Race distance: 125 laps, 250 miles.
• Last year: Ty Gibbs won his fifth race of the season.
• Last race: Sam Mayer grabbed his first career Xfinity Series victory in the second overtime session at Road America in his native Wisconsin.
• Fast facts: Justin Hill of Richard Childress Racing leads the points standings, 14 ahead of John Hunter Nemechek of Joe Gibbs Racing. ... The Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive broadcast home, with 33 live races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031.
• Next race: Aug. 12, Indianapolis.