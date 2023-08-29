NASCAR CUP SERIES
Cook Out Southern 500
• Site: Darlington, South Carolina.
• Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., and qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 6 p.m (USA).
• Track: Darlington Raceway.
• Race distance: 367 laps, 501.3 miles.
• Last year: Erik Jones won after starting 15th.
• Last race: Chris Buescher led RFK Racing's first 1-2 finish in nine years, winnng at Daytona for the third time in the final five regular-season races.
• Fast facts: This is the first race of the playoffs. ... Buescher's victory boosted Bubba Wallace into the final postseason spot and eliminated fan favorite Chase Elliott, who finished fourth, from the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. ... Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Aric Almirola. ... Martin Truex Jr. took the regular-season championship over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, giving Truex an extra 15 playoff points. ... NASCAR red-flagged the race for nearly 10 minutes after a crash that took out seven drivers competing for the last spot in the postseason. ... 2004 series champion Kurt Busch, 45, announced his retirement because of the lingering effects of a concussion sustained last year.
• Next race: Sept. 10, Kansas City, Kansas.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
• Site: Darlington, South Carolina.
• Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:35 a.m., qualifying, 11:05 a.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).
• Track: Darlington Raceway.
• Race distance: 147 laps, 200.8 miles.
• Last year: Noah Gragson won after startng second.
• Last race: Justin Allgaier held off Sheldon Creed by 0.005 seconds in double overtime to prevail in the fourth-closest finish in series history and win for the first time in 26 starts at Daytona.
• Fast facts: Allgaier's second victory of the season and 21st overall moved him to second in the points race, 27 points behind Austin Hill and one ahead of John Hunter Nemechek with three regular-season races remaining. ... Hill finished 23rd, Nemechek 28th. ... Daniel Hemric was third, followed by Parker Kligerman and Cole Custer. ... Hill and Trevor Bayne looked to be in control of the race late, but they started a multicar melee when they made contact with Chandler Smith following a restart with two laps to go. ... Riley Herbst had a second consecutive bad week and went from three points ahead of Kligerman to 20 points behind in the fight for the last playoff spot. Herbst has lost 54 points in that fight in the last two races.
• Next race: Sept. 9, Kansas City, Kansas.