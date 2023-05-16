NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR All-Star Open
Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 10:19 pm
NASCAR All-Star Open
• Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
• Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., and qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge), 5:45 p.m.; Saturday, Heat No. 1, 7:35 p.m., and Heat 2, 8:15 p.m.; Sunday, All-Star Open, 5:30 p.m. (FS1), and All-Star Race, 8 p.m. (FS1).
• Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.
• Race distance: 100 laps, 62.5 miles.
• Last year: Ryan Blaney won at Texas.
• Last race: William Byron avoided a crash six laps from the finish and won in overtime at Darlington.
• Fast facts: This is a non-points exhibition at the midpoint of the regular season. ... The races will be the first for NASCAR at North Wilkesboro since 1996. ... Byron became the first three-time winner this season but stands just fifth in points, 42 behind non-winning points leader Ross Chastain. ... Christopher Bell is second, 27 points back, followed by Kevin Harvick (-29) and Denny Hamlin (-36). ... Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, the only other multiple race winners with two each, are 10th and 11th in points, respectively.
• Next race: May 28, Concord, North Carolina.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
• Last race: Ryan Truex dominated at Dover, winning the first two stages, leading 124 of the 200 laps and claiming his first series victory by nearly five seconds.
• Next race: May 27, Concord, North Carolina.