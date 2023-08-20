Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Boys soccer vs. Northeast Guilford, 6; volleyball at Northeast Guilford, 6
Wednesday – Volleyball at Lexington, 6
Thursday – Boys soccer at Thomasville, 6; volleyball vs. North Wilkes, 6
Friday – Football vs. High Point Central, 7
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – Volleyball at RJ Reynolds, 6:30
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Volleyball at Southwest Guilford, 6:30; boys soccer vs. Southwest Guilford, 7
Thursday – Boys soccer vs. Trinity, 6; volleyball vs. Ragsdale, 6:30
Friday – Football at TW Andrews, 7
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – Girls tennis at Page, 5; boys soccer at Oak Grove, 6:30; volleyball vs. Morehead, 6:30
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Girls tennis at Western Guilford, 5; cross-country in tri-meet (SWG), 5:30; volleyball vs. High Point Central, 6:30; boys soccer at Southwest Guilford, 7
Thursday – Girls tennis at Asheboro, 4; volleyball vs. Southern Guilford, 6:30
Friday – Football vs. RJ Reynolds, 7:30
Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Girls golf vs. Bishop McGuinness (Pine Knolls), 4; boys soccer at East Davidson, 6; volleyball at Cannon, 6:15
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Girls tennis vs. Cannon (HPCC-Willow Creek), 4; volleyball vs. Page, 5:45
Friday – Girls tennis vs. Calvary Day (Oak Hollow Tennis Center), 4; volleyball vs. Calvary Day, 5:15; boys soccer vs. Calvary Day, 7; football at Grace School-Raleigh, 7
Saturday – no events
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Girls tennis vs. Covenant Day, 4; girls golf in tri-match (Pine Knolls), 4; volleyball vs. Covenant Day, 5:30; boys soccer vs. Calvary Day, 6:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Girls golf in tri-match (HPCC-Emerywood), 3:30; volleyball at Alamance Acers (Bethel Baptist), 6
Friday – Girls tennis at Cary Academy, 4:15; boys soccer at Cary Academy, 4:30; volleyball at Cary Academy, 5:45
Saturday – Cross-country in Carolinas Kickoff (Metrolina Christian)
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Girls tennis vs. The Burlington School, 4; volleyball vs. The Burlington School, 4:30; boys soccer vs. The Burlington School, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Girls golf vs. Wesleyan Christian (HPCC-Emerywood), 3:30
Friday – Volleyball vs. Burlington Christian, 5; boys soccer vs. Burlington Christian, 7
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Volleyball vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6:15
Tuesday – Girls golf vs. High Point Christian (Pine Knolls), 4; girls tennis at Oak Grove, 4; volleyball at Millennium; 6:15; boys soccer at Oak Grove, 6:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Girls tennis at Grimsley, 6; boys soccer vs. South Stokes, 6; volleyball vs. Cornerstone, 6:15
Friday – Football vs. North Stokes, 7:30
Saturday – Cross-country meet (Ivey Redmon), 8 a.m.
East Davidson
Monday – Girls tennis at Lexington, 4:30; boys soccer at Providence Grove, 6; volleyball at Ledford, 6
Tuesday – Girls tennis vs. Providence Grove, 4; boys soccer vs. High Point Christian, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Girls tennis vs. Ledford, 4; volleyball at Providence Grove, 6
Friday – Football at Wheatmore, 7:30
Saturday – Cross-country in Providence Invitational, 8 a.m.
Glenn
Monday – Girls tennis at Parkland, 4:30; boys soccer vs. Wheatmore, 6; volleyball at Walkertown, 6:30
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Girls tennis at Reagan, 4:30; boys soccer at Walkertown, 6; volleyball at Eastern Guilford, 6
Thursday – Volleyball vs. South Stokes, 6; boys soccer vs. Forsyth Home School, 7
Friday – Football vs. Ragsdale, 7
Saturday – no events
Ledford
Monday – Girls tennis at West Davidson, 4; girls golf match (Meadowlands), 4:30; volleyball vs. East Davidson, 6; boys soccer vs. North Forsyth, 7
Tuesday – Volleyball vs. West Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Girls golf match (Meadowlands), 4; volleyball vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6
Thursday – Girls golf match (Lexington CC), 4; girls tennis at East Davidson, 4; boys soccer at West Forsyth, 7
Friday – Football vs. West Davidson, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Volleyball vs. Randleman, 6; boys soccer vs. Southwest Guilford, 6:30
Tuesday – Girls tennis vs. Bishop McGuinness, 4; volleyball vs. East Surry, 6; boys soccer vs. Bishop McGuinness, 6:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Girls golf match (Cardinal GC), 4; volleyball at Union Grove, 6; girls tennis at High Point Central, 6
Friday – Football vs. West Forsyth, 7
Saturday – Cross-country in Grizzly Growler (Ivey Redmon), 8 a.m.
Ragsdale
Monday – Girls tennis vs. Northern Guilford, 5; volleyball vs. Southern Guilford, 6:30
Tuesday – Boys soccer at Asheboro, 7
Wednesday – Cross-country at Northeast Guilford, 4; girls tennis vs. Page, 5; boys soccer vs. Williams, 7
Thursday – Volleyball at High Point Central, 6:30
Friday – Football at Glenn, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Southern Guilford
Monday – Volleyball at Ragsdale, 6:30
Tuesday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Volleyball at Southwest Guilford, 6
Friday – Football vs. Providence Grove, 7
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Volleyball vs. Trinity, 6; boys soccer vs. Trinity, 6
Wednesday – Volleyball vs. Albemarle, 6
Thursday – Boys soccer vs. Providence Grove, 5
Friday – Football vs. Bartlett Yancey, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday – Volleyball at Mount Airy, 5:30
Tuesday – Volleyball at Thomasville, 6; boys soccer at Thomasville, 7
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Boys tennis at Southwestern Randolph, 6; boys soccer at High Point Central, 6; volleyball vs. Lexington, 6:30
Friday – Football vs. Albemarle, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Wheatmore
Monday – Boys soccer at Glenn, 6
Tuesday – Girls tennis vs. Asheboro, 4:30; volleyball at Central Davidson, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Girls tennis vs. Randleman, 4:30; volleyball vs. Asheboro, 6
Friday – Football vs. East Davidson, 7:30
Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Women’s soccer at UNCG, 7
Thursday – Men’s soccer at Davidson, 7
Friday – Volleyball vs. James Madison (James Madison Invitational – Harrisonburg, Va.), 5:30
Saturday – Volleyball vs. UMBC (James Madison Invitational – Harrisonburg, Va.), 12:30
Sunday – Volleyball vs. Ohio University (James Madison Invitational – Harrisonburg, Va.), 11:30 a.m.; women’s soccer at Appalachian State, 1; men’s soccer vs. Saint Peter’s, 7