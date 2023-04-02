Varsity Sports
Lacrosse is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
Schedules subject to change by schools
T.W. Andrews
Monday – Boys golf vs. West Stokes (Oak Hollow), 4; baseball at Smith, 6
Tuesday – Baseball at West Stokes (DH), 4:30
Wednesday – Track meet (West Stokes), 4
Thursday-Friday – no events
Saturday – Track in Hillside Hornet Invitational (Durham Hillside), 9 a.m.
High Point Central
Monday – Girls soccer vs. Thomasville, 6
Tuesday – Baseball vs. Lexington, 6; softball at Rockingham County, 6
Wednesday – Boys tennis vs. Rockingham County, 5
Thursday – Boys tennis at Ragsdale, 5; girls lacrosse vs. North Davidson, 5:30; baseball vs. Smith, 6; softball vs. Northeast Guilford, 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – Boys golf in Metro match (Bryan Park), 4; boys tennis vs. Southeast Guilford, 5; girls lacrosse vs. West Stokes, 7:15
Tuesday – Boys golf match (Jamestown Park), 4; girls soccer vs. Ragsdale, 6; softball at Western Guilford, 6; boys lacrosse at Western Guilford, 6; baseball at Grimsley, 7
Wednesday – Boys golf vs. Cornerstone Charter (Grandover), 3:30; track in Metro meet (SWG), 4:45; boys tennis vs. Grimsley, 5; softball vs. Eastern Guilford, 7
Thursday – Lacrosse vs. Northern Guilford, 5:30; girls soccer at Northwest Guilford, 6; softball at Northern Guilford, 6; baseball vs. Grimsley, 7
Friday-Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday – Boys golf match (Deep Springs CC), 3:30; boys tennis at Greensboro Day, 4; softball at Covenant Day, 4:30
Tuesday – Track meet (HPAC), 4; baseball at Greensboro Day, 4:30; girls soccer at Greensboro Day, 5:30
Wednesday – Track meet (Greensboro Day), 3:30
Thursday – Boys tennis vs. Calvary Day, 3; baseball vs. Greensboro Day, 4:30; girls soccer vs. Calvary Day, 6
Friday – Baseball vs. Burlington Christian, 4:30
Saturday – no events
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – Boys tennis vs. Durham Academy, 4; softball vs. Concord First Assembly, 4:30
Tuesday – Boys tennis at Forsyth Country Day, 4; track meet (HPAC), 4; boys golf vs. Page (Bryan Park), 4:30; girls soccer at Forsyth Country Day, 5; baseball at Ravenscroft, 6:30
Wednesday – Boys golf in Palmetto tournament (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)
Thursday – Boys golf in Palmetto tournament (Myrtle Beach, S.C.); boys tennis vs. Christ School, 4; softball vs. Piedmont Classical, 4:30; girls soccer vs. Forsyth Country Day, 4:30; baseball vs. Combine Academy, 6:30
Friday – Boys golf in Palmetto tournament (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)
Saturday – Baseball vs. TC Roberson, noon
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Baseball at Uwharrie Charter, 7
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – baseball at Fayetteville Christian, 4
Friday-Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Track meet (HPAC), 4; boys tennis vs. Millennium Charter (Cross Creek), 4; girls lacrosse at Forsyth Country Day, 5:30; girls soccer at Carver, 6; boys lacrosse vs. West Stokes, 6
Tuesday – Golf in NWP match (host NCLA), 4; boys lacrosse vs. Cornerstone Charter (Smith Soccer Complex), 5; girls lacrosse at West Stokes, 5:30; girls soccer vs. Bethany Community, 6; baseball at Parkland, 6:30
Wednesday – Baseball vs. Christ the King, 5
Thursday-Saturday – no events
East Davidson
Monday – Boys golf vs. West Davidson (Sapona CC), 3:30; boys tennis vs. North Rowan, 4; girls soccer vs. South Davidson, 6
Tuesday – Boys golf match (Winding Creek), 3:30; baseball at Salisbury, 6; softball at West Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Boys tennis vs. Salisbury, 4; girls soccer vs. Thomasville, 6
Thursday – Boys tennis at South Davidson, 4; track at Salisbury, 4:30; softball at Lexington, 5; baseball vs. Salisbury, 6; girls soccer vs. Ledford, 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – Baseball vs. Robinson, Va. (Mingo Bay tournament – Socastee HS), 2
Tuesday – Baseball vs. Tuscarora, Va. (Mingo Bay tournament – St. James HS), 9 a.m.
Wednesday – Baseball vs. Johnson, Tenn. (Mingo Bay tournament – Aynor HS), 11:30 a.m.
Thursday – Baseball in Mingo Bay tournament
Friday – Baseball in Mingo Bay tournament
Saturday – no events
Ledford
Monday – Boys golf in MPC match (Asheboro Municipal), 4; boys tennis at Lexington, 4; girls soccer vs. Central Davidson, 6:30
Tuesday – Baseball at Oak Grove, 7; softball at Central Davidson, 7
Wednesday – Boys tennis vs. Oak Grove, 4; boys golf in MPC match (Lexington CC), 4; girls soccer vs. Montgomery Central, 6; softball vs. Southern Guilford, 6; baseball vs. Southeast Guilford, 7
Thursday – Track in MPC meet (Ledford), 4:30; girls soccer at East Davidson, 6:30; baseball vs. Oak Grove, 7
Friday-Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Boys tennis vs. North Davidson, 4; boys in MPC match (host Asheboro), 4; girls soccer at Asheboro, 6:30
Tuesday – Baseball vs. Ledford, 7; softball vs. Asheboro, 7
Wednesday – Boys tennis at Ledford, 4; boys golf in MPC match (Lexington CC), 4; girls at North Davidson, 6; softball at West Stokes, 7
Thursday – Track in MPC meet (Asheboro), 4:30; baseball at Ledford, 7
Friday-Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – Boys golf match (Bryan Park), 4; boys tennis at Grimsley, 5
Tuesday – Boys golf match (Jamestown Park), 4; lacrosse vs. Page, 5:30; girls soccer at Southwest Guilford, 6; softball at Page, 6
Wednesday – Boys tennis at Northwest Guilford, 5; track meet (Page), 5
Thursday – Boys tennis vs. High Point Central, 5; lacrosse at Southeast Guilford, 5:30; girls soccer vs. Western Guilford, 6; softball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6; baseball at Northwest Guilford, 7
Friday-Saturday – no events
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Baseball at Eastern Guilford, 6; softball at Northeast Guilford, 6; girls soccer at Eastern Guilford, 6
Wednesday – Baseball vs. Eastern Guilford, 6
Thursday – Girls soccer vs. Dudley, 6
Friday-Saturday – Baseball tournament
Thomasville
Monday – Boys tennis at West Davidson, 4:30; girls soccer at High Point Central, 6
Tuesday – Boys tennis at North Rowan, 4:30; softball vs. Lexington, 4:30; baseball at South Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Boys tennis at South Davidson, 4:30; softball at Salisbury, 6; girls soccer at East Davidson, 6; baseball vs. South Davidson, 6
Thursday – Track vs. Lexington/South Davidson (Allen Brown Athletic Complex), 4:30
Friday-Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Baseball in 24th annual BMT tournament (two games)
Friday – Baseball in 24th annual BMT tournament
Saturday – no events
Wheatmore
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Baseball vs. Jordan-Matthews (Asheboro Zookeepers tournament), 4:30
Thursday – Baseball vs. Chapel Hill (Asheboro Zookeepers tournament), 1:30
Friday – Baseball vs. North Moore (Asheboro Zookeepers tournament), 11 a.m.
Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday – Women’s golf in Pinetree CC Women’s Collegiate (Kennesaw, Ga.)
Tuesday – Women’s golf in Pinetree CC Women’s Collegiate (Kennesaw, Ga.); baseball vs. UNCG, 6
Wednesday – Women’s lacrosse vs. Furman, 5
Thursday – Track in Duke Invitational (Durham); baseball at Radford, 6
Friday – Track in Duke Invitational (Durham); track in Aggie Invitational (Greensboro); men’s golf in Stitch Intercollegiate (Raleigh); baseball at Radford, 4
Saturday – Track in Duke Invitational (Durham); track in Aggie Invitational (Greensboro); men’s golf in Stich Intercollegiate; men’s lacrosse vs. Hobart, noon; baseball at Radford, 1; women’s lacrosse vs. Radford, 3
Sunday – no events