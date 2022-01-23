NCHSAA NCISAA combo logo.jpg

Varsity Sports

T.W. Andrews

Monday – Wrestling at West Stokes, 6

Tuesday – Basketball at McMichael, 6

Wednesday – Wrestling in Mid-State match; track meet, 4

Thursday – Basketball at Walkertown, 6

Friday – Basketball at North Forsyth, 6

Saturday – no events

High Point Central

Monday – Indoor track in Guilford County Championship (JDL Fast Track), 5

Tuesday – Swimming in conference meet (GAC); wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 6; basketball vs. Eastern Guilford, 6:30;

Wednesday – Boys basketball vs. Dudley, 7:30

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Northeast Guilford, 6:30

Saturday – no events

Southwest Guilford

Monday – Swimming in conference meet (GAC); indoor track in Guilford County Championship (JDL Fast Track), 5; girls basketball vs. Grimsley, 6

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Western Guilford, 6

Wednesday – Wrestling in Metro tri-match (Northern Guilford), 6; swimming vs. Northwest Guilford (Smith), 7; boys basketball at West Forsyth, 7:30

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Northern Guilford, 6

Saturday – no events

High Point Christian

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at Greensboro Day, 5:30

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. Westchester Country Day, 5:30

Saturday – Basketball vs. Wesleyan Christian, 1:30

Wesleyan Christian

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Mount Zion, 5:30

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Swimming vs. Caldwell, 4:30; boys basketball vs. Carmel Christian, 5:30

Friday – Wrestling at Forsyth Country Day, 5

Saturday – Basketball at High Point Christian, 1:30

Westchester Country Day

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Caldwell, 5:30

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at High Point Christian, 5:30

Saturday – no events

Bishop McGuinness

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Indoor track meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; basketball vs. Bethany Community, 6:15

Wednesday – Girls basketball at Winston-Salem Christian regional team, 5

Thursday – Swimming vs. Cornerstone Charter (GAC), 4:30

Friday – Wrestling at NC Leadership Academy, 6; boys basketball at Millennium Charter, 6:30

Saturday – no events

East Davidson

Monday – Basketball at Thomasville, 6; wrestling vs. Lexington/Thomasville (Lexington), 6

Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Wrestling in CCC tournament (West Davidson), 5; basketball vs. West Davidson, 6:30

Thursday – no events

Friday – Swimming in CCC championship (Salisbury YMCA), 5; basketball at North Rowan, 6

Saturday – no events

Glenn

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Reagan, 6; wrestling vs. Davie/Parkland (Glenn), 6

Wednesday – Wrestling vs. RJ Reynolds/West Forsyth (West Forsyth), 6

Thursday – Girls basketball at Mount Tabor, 6

Friday – Swimming in CPC championship (Kernersville YMCA), 5:30; basketball vs. West Forsyth, 6

Saturday – Girls basketball at East Forsyth, 3

Ledford

Monday – Basketball at Montgomery Central, 6

Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Wrestling at Montgomery Central; swimming in MPC meet (Kernersville YMCA)

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. Central Davidson, 6

Saturday – no events

Oak Grove

Monday – Boys basketball vs. North Davidson, 7:30

Tuesday – Wrestling vs. Montgomery Central/North Davidson, 6

Wednesday – Girls basketball vs. Forsyth HE (Wesleyan), 4:15; swimming in MPC championship (Kernersville YMCA), 5; boys basketball vs. Montgomery Central, 7:30

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Asheboro, 6

Saturday – no events

Ragsdale

Monday – Swimming in Metro championship (Grimsley), noon; track in Guilford County Championship (JDL Fast Track), 6

Tuesday – Basketball at Page, 6; wrestling in tri-match (Ragsdale), 6

Wednesday – Wrestling in Middle Creek Duals, 6

Thursday – Boys basketball at Grimsley, 6:30

Friday – Basketball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6

Saturday – Girls basketball at Grimsley, 1

Southern Guilford

Monday – Indoor track in Guilford County Championship (JDL Fast Track), 4

Tuesday – Wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 6; basketball vs. Northeast Guilford, 6:30

Wednesday – Boys basketball vs. Eastern Guilford, 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Atkins, 6:30

Saturday – no events

Thomasville

Monday – Basketball vs. East Davidson, 6; wrestling vs. East Davidson/Lexington (Lexington), 6

Tuesday – Basketball at North Rowan, 6

Wednesday – Wrestling in CCC tournament (West Davidson), 5

Thursday – no events

Friday – Swimming in CCC championship (Salisbury YMCA), 4; basketball at West Davidson, 6

Saturday – no events

Trinity

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Boys basketball at Wheatmore, 7:30

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Uwharrie Charter, 6

Saturday – no events

Wheatmore

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Boys basketball vs. Trinity, 7:30

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Swimming in conference meet, 3; basketball at Uwharrie Charter, 6

Friday – Basketball vs. Eastern Randolph, 6

Saturday – no events

High Point University

Monday – Men’s basketball vs. Winthrop, 6

Tuesday – Women’s basketball vs. Longwood, 7

Wednesday – Men’s basketball vs. Radford, 7

Thursday – no events

Friday – Indoor track in South Carolina Invitational (Columbia, SC)

Saturday – Indoor track in South Carolina Invitational (Columbia, SC); men’s basketball at Campbell, 2; women’s basketball at Presbyterian, 2

Sunday – no events

NCHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS

DUAL TEAM WRESTLING

Thursday – brackets will be released; Saturday – first and second rounds

