Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols
Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – Wrestling at West Stokes, 6
Tuesday – Basketball at McMichael, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in Mid-State match; track meet, 4
Thursday – Basketball at Walkertown, 6
Friday – Basketball at North Forsyth, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – Indoor track in Guilford County Championship (JDL Fast Track), 5
Tuesday – Swimming in conference meet (GAC); wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 6; basketball vs. Eastern Guilford, 6:30;
Wednesday – Boys basketball vs. Dudley, 7:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Northeast Guilford, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – Swimming in conference meet (GAC); indoor track in Guilford County Championship (JDL Fast Track), 5; girls basketball vs. Grimsley, 6
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Western Guilford, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in Metro tri-match (Northern Guilford), 6; swimming vs. Northwest Guilford (Smith), 7; boys basketball at West Forsyth, 7:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Northern Guilford, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Greensboro Day, 5:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Westchester Country Day, 5:30
Saturday – Basketball vs. Wesleyan Christian, 1:30
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Mount Zion, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming vs. Caldwell, 4:30; boys basketball vs. Carmel Christian, 5:30
Friday – Wrestling at Forsyth Country Day, 5
Saturday – Basketball at High Point Christian, 1:30
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Caldwell, 5:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at High Point Christian, 5:30
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; basketball vs. Bethany Community, 6:15
Wednesday – Girls basketball at Winston-Salem Christian regional team, 5
Thursday – Swimming vs. Cornerstone Charter (GAC), 4:30
Friday – Wrestling at NC Leadership Academy, 6; boys basketball at Millennium Charter, 6:30
Saturday – no events
East Davidson
Monday – Basketball at Thomasville, 6; wrestling vs. Lexington/Thomasville (Lexington), 6
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Wrestling in CCC tournament (West Davidson), 5; basketball vs. West Davidson, 6:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming in CCC championship (Salisbury YMCA), 5; basketball at North Rowan, 6
Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Reagan, 6; wrestling vs. Davie/Parkland (Glenn), 6
Wednesday – Wrestling vs. RJ Reynolds/West Forsyth (West Forsyth), 6
Thursday – Girls basketball at Mount Tabor, 6
Friday – Swimming in CPC championship (Kernersville YMCA), 5:30; basketball vs. West Forsyth, 6
Saturday – Girls basketball at East Forsyth, 3
Ledford
Monday – Basketball at Montgomery Central, 6
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Wrestling at Montgomery Central; swimming in MPC meet (Kernersville YMCA)
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Central Davidson, 6
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Boys basketball vs. North Davidson, 7:30
Tuesday – Wrestling vs. Montgomery Central/North Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Girls basketball vs. Forsyth HE (Wesleyan), 4:15; swimming in MPC championship (Kernersville YMCA), 5; boys basketball vs. Montgomery Central, 7:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Asheboro, 6
Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – Swimming in Metro championship (Grimsley), noon; track in Guilford County Championship (JDL Fast Track), 6
Tuesday – Basketball at Page, 6; wrestling in tri-match (Ragsdale), 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in Middle Creek Duals, 6
Thursday – Boys basketball at Grimsley, 6:30
Friday – Basketball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6
Saturday – Girls basketball at Grimsley, 1
Southern Guilford
Monday – Indoor track in Guilford County Championship (JDL Fast Track), 4
Tuesday – Wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 6; basketball vs. Northeast Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Boys basketball vs. Eastern Guilford, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Atkins, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – Basketball vs. East Davidson, 6; wrestling vs. East Davidson/Lexington (Lexington), 6
Tuesday – Basketball at North Rowan, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in CCC tournament (West Davidson), 5
Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming in CCC championship (Salisbury YMCA), 4; basketball at West Davidson, 6
Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Boys basketball at Wheatmore, 7:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Uwharrie Charter, 6
Saturday – no events
Wheatmore
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Boys basketball vs. Trinity, 7:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming in conference meet, 3; basketball at Uwharrie Charter, 6
Friday – Basketball vs. Eastern Randolph, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday – Men’s basketball vs. Winthrop, 6
Tuesday – Women’s basketball vs. Longwood, 7
Wednesday – Men’s basketball vs. Radford, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Indoor track in South Carolina Invitational (Columbia, SC)
Saturday – Indoor track in South Carolina Invitational (Columbia, SC); men’s basketball at Campbell, 2; women’s basketball at Presbyterian, 2
Sunday – no events
NCHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS
DUAL TEAM WRESTLING
Thursday – brackets will be released; Saturday – first and second rounds