Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols
Basketball/lacrosse is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – Boys golf at West Stokes, 3:30
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Track in Mid-State meet (West Stokes), 4; softball at McMichael, 5
Thursday – no events
Friday – Softball at West Stokes, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – Boys golf vs. Rockingham County (Greensboro CC – Farm Course), 4
Tuesday – Girls lacrosse at Atkins, 5:30; baseball vs. Northeast Guilford, 6; softball vs. Smith, 6
Wednesday – Boys tennis at Northeast Guilford, 5; baseball vs. Walkertown, 6; girls soccer vs. Asheboro, 7
Thursday – Boys golf in Mid-State match (Gillespie Park), 4; track in Mid-State meet (Rockingham County), 5; girls lacrosse vs. North Davidson, 5:30; softball at Southwest Guilford, 6
Friday – Boys tennis at Rockingham County, 5; baseball at Northeast Guilford, 6; softball at Atkins, 6
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – Boys golf in Metro match (Bryan Park), 3:30; boys tennis vs. Page, 5
Tuesday – Boys tennis at Mount Tabor, 5; lacrosse vs. Grimsley, 5:30; softball vs. Grimsley, 6; baseball vs. Northern Guilford, 7; girls soccer at Western Guilford, 7
Wednesday – Boys golf in Metro match (Forest Oaks), 3:30; boys tennis vs. Western Guilford, 5; track in Metro meet (SWG), 5; baseball vs. Uwharrie Charter, 7
Thursday – Softball vs. High Point Central, 6; girls soccer vs. Northern Guilford, 6; boys lacrosse at Glenn, 7
Friday – Lacrosse at Ragsdale, 5:30; softball at Ragsdale, 6; baseball at Northern Guilford, 7
Saturday – Softball vs. Trinity, 11 a.m.
High Point Christian
Monday – Boys golf in PTAC match (Grandover), 3:30; boys tennis at Burlington Christian (Olde Forest Racquet Club), 4
Tuesday – Baseball vs. Caldwell, 4:30; softball at Concord Academy, 4:30; girls soccer vs. Westchester Country Day, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Track meet (HPAC), 4; softball at Calvary Day, 5
Friday – Baseball at Caldwell, 4:30; softball vs. Montour, 5:30
Saturday – Baseball vs. Arendell Parrott Academy, 1
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Boys tennis vs. Carmel Christian, 4; softball vs. Charlotte Christian, 4; boys golf vs. Greensboro Day (Grandover), 4; track at Durham Academy, 4; baseball at Greensboro Day, 4:30; girls soccer at Charlotte Country Day, 6:30
Wednesday – Baseball vs. Asheville Christian, 4
Thursday – Boys golf at Northwest Guilford (Greensboro National), 9:30 a.m.; track at High Point Christian (HPAC), 4
Friday – Boys tennis at Christ School, 4:30; softball vs. Metrolina Christian, 4:30; baseball at Christ School, 7
Saturday – Baseball at TC Roberson, 3
Westchester Country Day
Monday – Boys golf in PTAC match (Grandover), 3:30; baseball vs. Durham Academy, 4:30
Tuesday – Girls soccer at High Point Christian (HPAC), 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Track meet (HPAC), 4; boys tennis at Greensboro Day, 4; baseball at Davidson Day, 4; girls soccer at Greensboro Day, 5:30
Friday-Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Girls soccer vs. Greensboro Day, 6
Tuesday – Boys golf vs. RJ Reynolds, 4; boys tennis vs. Calvary, 4:30; lacrosse vs. North Davidson, 5; baseball vs. Carver, 6:30
Wednesday – Track meet vs. Carver/Winston-Salem Prep, 4
Thursday – Boys tennis vs. Oak Grove, 4:30; girls soccer vs. Forbush (Ivey Redmon), 5:30; girls lacrosse vs. Greensboro Day, 5; baseball at South Davidson, 6; boys lacrosse vs. Eastern Guilford, 6:30
Friday – Lacrosse vs. Cary Academy, 5; baseball vs. Carver, 6
Saturday – no events
East Davidson
Monday – Boys tennis vs. West Davidson, 4
Tuesday – Girls soccer at Lexington, 6; softball vs. North Rowan, 6
Wednesday – Boys golf vs. Thomasville (Winding Creek), 3:30; boys tennis vs. Lexington, 4; baseball vs. Central Davidson, 7
Thursday – Boys tennis vs. Wheatmore, 4; track vs. Lexington/Thomasville (Thomasville), 4:30; girls soccer at Trinity, 6
Friday – Baseball at Providence Grove, 6; softball vs. Salisbury, 6
Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – Boys golf vs. East Forsyth (Pine Knolls), 4; lacrosse vs. West Stokes, 5
Tuesday – Baseball at West Forsyth, 6:30; lacrosse vs. Davie County, 5:30; softball at Mount Tabor, 6
Wednesday – Girls soccer at Reagan, 6; baseball at Trinity, 7
Thursday – Lacrosse vs. Southwest Guilford, 5:30; softball at East Forsyth, 6
Friday – Baseball vs. West Forsyth, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Ledford
Monday – Boys golf in MPC match (Meadowlands), 3:30
Tuesday – Boys tennis vs. Providence Grove, 4; track vs. West Davidson, 4:30; girls soccer at West Davidson, 6; softball at Central Davidson, 7; baseball at Central Davidson, 7
Wednesday – Boys tennis at Oak Grove, 4; track vs. North Davidson/Central Davidson (Central Davidson), 4:30; softball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6; baseball vs. Providence Grove, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Baseball vs. Central Davidson, 7; softball vs. Montgomery Central, 7
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Boys golf in MPC match (Meadowlands), 3:30
Tuesday – Boys tennis at North Davidson, 4; softball vs. Asheboro, 7; baseball vs. Asheboro, 7
Wednesday – Boys tennis vs. Ledford, 4
Thursday – Boys golf vs. Davie/Reynolds (Meadowlands), 3:30; girls soccer vs. Forsyth Home Educators (Ivey Redmon), 4; track vs. Asheboro/Montgomery Central, 4:30; boys tennis at Bishop McGuinness, 4:30
Friday – Baseball at Asheboro, 7; softball at North Davidson, 7
Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – Boys tennis at Northern Guilford, 5; lacrosse vs. Page, 5:30; softball at Southern Guilford, 6
Tuesday – Lacrosse at Northwest Guilford, 5:30; girls soccer vs. Page, 6; softball at Northwest Guilford, 6; baseball at Southeast Guilford, 7
Wednesday – Boys tennis at Page, 5; baseball vs. Wheatmore, 5:30
Thursday – Girls soccer at Southeast Guilford, 6
Friday – Lacrosse at Southwest Guilford, 5:30; softball vs. Southwest Guilford, 6; baseball vs. Southeast Guilford, 7
Saturday – no events
Southern Guilford
Monday – Girls soccer vs. Rockingham County, 6
Tuesday – Baseball vs. Atkins, 6; softball vs. Eastern Guilford, 6
Wednesday – Girls soccer at Northeast Guilford, 6; baseball vs. Williams, 6
Thursday – Track vs. Dudley, 4:30; softball vs. Ragsdale, 6
Friday – Baseball at Atkins, 6; softball at Dudley, 6
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – Boys tennis at Lexington, 4; girls soccer vs. Carver, 6
Tuesday – Softball vs. West Davidson, 4:30; baseball vs. North Rowan, 6
Wednesday – Boys tennis at Salisbury (Lexington), 4; softball vs. North Rowan, 4:30; girls soccer at Salisbury, 6
Thursday – Track vs. Lexington/East Davidson, 4:30; baseball vs. Smith, 6
Friday – Softball at South Davidson, 6; baseball at North Rowan, 6
Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday – Boys tennis at Wheatmore, 3:30; girls soccer vs. Wheatmore, 6; softball at Page, 6
Tuesday – Boys tennis vs. Thomasville, 4; baseball at Uwharrie Charter, 7
Wednesday – Boys tennis vs. Southwestern Randolph, 4:30; girls soccer at Southwestern Randolph, 6; baseball vs. Glenn, 7
Thursday – Boys golf in PAC match (Colonial CC), 3:30; girls soccer at East Davidson, 7
Friday – Softball vs. Randleman, 6; baseball vs. Uwharrie Charter, 7
Saturday – Softball at Southwest Guilford, 11 a.m.
Wheatmore
Monday – Boys tennis vs. Trinity, 4:30; girls soccer at Trinity, 6
Tuesday – Boys tennis at Salisbury, 4:30; softball vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6; baseball vs. Eastern Randolph, 7
Wednesday – Baseball at Ragsdale, 5:30; girls soccer vs. Randleman, 6
Thursday – Boys golf at Trinity, 3:30; track vs. Southwestern Randolph/Eastern Randolph, 4:30; boys tennis at East Davidson, 4:30
Friday – Softball at Uwharrie Charter, 5; baseball at Eastern Randolph, 7
Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday – Women’s golf in Pinetree Collegiate (Kennesaw, Ga.)
Tuesday – Women’s golf in Pinetree Collegiate (Kennesaw, Ga.); baseball at UNCG, 6
Wednesday – Women’s lacrosse vs. North Carolina, 5; track and field at Texas Relays
Thursday – Track and field at Texas Relays; track and field at Raleigh Relays
Friday – Track and field at Texas Relays; track and field at Raleigh Relays; baseball vs. Winthrop, 6
Saturday – Track and field at Texas Relays; track and field at Raleigh Relays; women’s lacrosse at Liberty, noon; men’s lacrosse vs. Detroit Mercy, noon; baseball vs. Winthrop, 6
Sunday – Baseball vs. Winthrop, 1