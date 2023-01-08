Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Morehead, 6:15
Wednesday – Wrestling in Mid-State 2A match (McMichael), 6
Thursday – Basketball vs. Reidsville, 7
Friday-Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – Indoor track in King of the Jungle Invitational (JDL Fast Track), 5
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Atkins, 6:30
Wednesday – Wrestling in Mid-State 3A match (Dudley), 5; indoor track at Southwest Guilford, 5
Thursday – Swimming in Mid-State 3A meet (Rockingham Co.), 6
Friday – Basketball at Southern Guilford, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling at Cummings, 9 a.m.
Southwest Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Grimsley, 7:15
Wednesday – Indoor track meet (SWG), 4:45; wrestling in tri-meet (Page), 6; swimming vs. Bishop McGuinness (Hartley YMCA), 6; girls basketball at NC Leadership Academy, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Ragsdale, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Greensboro Day, 5
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Boys basketball vs. Calvary Day, 6:30
Saturday – Girls basketball vs. 1 of 1 Academy (United Faith), 5
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – Girls basketball at The Burlington School, 5; boys basketball at Word of God, 7
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Swimming at Cary Academy (Triangle Aquatic Center), 11 a.m.
Thursday – Boys basketball vs. Piedmont Classical, 5:30
Friday – Wrestling at Cary Academy, 3:30; basketball at Charlotte Christian, 5:30
Saturday – no events
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Forsyth Country Day, 4:30; swimming at Salem Academy, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Basketball at Statesville Christian, 4:30
Friday-Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Wrestling in NWP meet (NCLA), 6; basketball vs. Carver, 6:30
Wednesday – Basketball at North Surry, 6; swimming vs. Southwest Guilford (Hartley YMCA), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Cornerstone Charter, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at Smith tournament, 9 a.m.
East Davidson
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Thomasville, 6
Wednesday – Swimming in Davidson County championship (GAC); basketball at Southwestern Randolph, 6
Thursday – Wrestling at North Rowan, 6
Friday – Wrestling at North Davidson; swimming at Salisbury, 4; basketball at West Davidson, 6
Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – Swim meet (Kernersville YMCA), 7:30
Tuesday – Basketball vs. East Forsyth, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling in CPC meet (Reagan), 6
Friday – Basketball at Davie Co, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.
Ledford
Monday – Swimming vs. Asheboro (Hartley YMCA), 5
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Montgomery Central, 6
Wednesday – Swimming in Davidson County championship (GAC), 4:45; wrestling vs. Asheboro, 6; basketball at Randleman, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Oak Grove, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.
Oak Grove
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at North Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Swimming in Davidson County championship (GAC), 4:30; wrestling at Montgomery Central, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Ledford, 6; swimming vs. Montgomery Central (Stanly Co. YMCA), 6
Saturday – Wrestling at Montgomery Central, 9 a.m.
Ragsdale
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Northwest Guilford, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in Metro match (Ragsdale), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Southwest Guilford, 6
Saturday – Boys basketball in MLK tournament (Atkins)
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Dudley, 6:30
Wednesday – Wrestling in quad meet (Dudley), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. High Point Central, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at East Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Swimming in Davidson County championship (GAC), 4:30
Thursday – Wrestling at South Davidson, 6
Friday – Swimming vs. Lexington/East Davidson (Salisbury YMCA), 4; basketball vs. Lexington, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at Montgomery Central tournament, 9 a.m.
Trinity
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track at Eastern Randolph, 4:30; basketball vs. Eastern Randolph, 6
Wednesday – Swimming vs. PAC/Jordan-Matthews/Asheboro (Asheboro YMCA), 6
Thursday – Wrestling at Randleman, 6
Friday – Basketball at Randleman, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Sarah Wilkes tournament (Morehead), 9 a.m.
Wheatmore
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Providence Grove, 6
Wednesday – Swimming vs. PAC/Jordan-Matthews/Asheboro (Asheboro YMCA), 6
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Uwharrie Charter, 7
Friday – Basketball vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.
High Point University
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Men’s basketball at Charleston Southern, 7; women’s basketball vs. Charleston Southern, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Track & field in Virginia Tech Invite (Blacksburg, Va.)
Saturday – Track & field in Virginia Tech Invite (Blacksburg, Va.); track and field in Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge (Chapel Hill); women’s basketball at Presbyterian, 2; men’s basketball vs. Presbyterian, 7
Sunday – no events