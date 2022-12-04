Varsity Sports
Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted; schedules subject to change by schools
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track in GCS meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; girls basketball at Piedmont Classical, 6
Wednesday – Boys basketball vs. College Prep & Leadership Academy, 7:30
Thursday – Wrestling in Mid-State 2A match (West Stokes), 6
Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling in Nick Sgroi Memorial Invitational (Bishop McGuinness), 9 a.m.; basketball vs. Smith (Phenom Tourney Town Showcase, Smith), 1:30
High Point Central
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; basketball at Southeast Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Swimming vs. Cornerstone Charter, 5; wrestling vs. West Davidson, 6; basketball at Oak Grove, 6:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Dudley, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track in SW Invitational #1 (JDL Fast Track), 5; wrestling in tri-match (East Forsyth), 6; basketball vs. RJ Reynolds, 6:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Northwest Guilford, 7
Saturday – Swimming in Metro meet (Smith), 9 a.m.
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Carlisle, 5:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Boys basketball vs. Raleigh Christian (Phenom Tourney Town Showcase, Smith), 6:30
Saturday – Boys basketball vs. East Forsyth (Phenom Tourney Town Showcase, Smith), 10:30 a.m.
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Covenant Day, 5:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming vs. Grace Christian/Forsyth HE (WCA), 4:30; basketball at United Faith, 5:30
Saturday – Boys basketball vs. Page (Phenom Tourney Town Showcase, Smith), 6
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Greensboro Day, 5; swimming at Salem Academy, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Boys basketball vs. Salem Baptist, 5
Friday – Basketball vs. Salem Baptist, 4:30
Saturday – Boys basketball vs. New Garden Friends, noon
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Swimming vs. Mount Airy (Reeves Center), 6:30
Tuesday – Basketball at Community School of Davidson, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Oak Grove, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Nick Sgroi tournament (Bishop), 9 a.m.; swimming at Lincoln Charter (Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatics)
East Davidson
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Trinity, 6
Wednesday – Basketball vs. Ledford, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Lexington, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at Trinity
Glenn
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Lexington, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in tri-match (Ragsdale), 6; swimming in CPC meet (Kernersville YMCA), 7:30
Thursday – Indoor track in Forsyth County meet (JDL Fast Track), 5
Friday – Basketball vs. Parkland, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Joe Via tournament (South Stokes), 9 a.m.
Ledford
Monday – Swimming vs. Central Davidson (Hartley YMCA), 5; basketball vs. Reagan, 6
Tuesday – Basketball at West Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Basketball at East Davidson, 6; wrestling vs. Central Davidson, 6
Thursday – Indoor track at Central Davidson
Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling at South Stokes tournament, all day
Oak Grove
Monday – Basketball at Trinity, 6
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Swim meet (Randolph-Asheboro YMCA); wrestling in tri-match (Asheboro Rec Center), 6; basketball vs. High Point Central, 6:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Bishop McGuinness, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Joe Via Invitational (South Stokes)
Ragsdale
Monday – Swimming vs. Grimsley
Tuesday – Basketball at Asheboro, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Western Guilford, 6
Saturday – Boys basketball vs. Mount Tabor (Phenom Tourney Town Showcase, Smith), noon
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track meet (JDL Fast Track), 4:30; girls basketball at Providence Grove, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Basketball vs. Rockingham County, 6:30
Friday – no events
Saturday – Boys basketball vs. Grimsley (Phenom Tourney Town Showcase, Smith), 9
Thomasville
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Basketball vs. Walkertown, 6; wrestling at Northeast Guilford, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Salisbury, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at South Stokes tournament, all day
Trinity
Monday – Basketball vs. Oak Grove, 6
Tuesday – Indoor track at Eastern Randolph, 4:30; basketball at East Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Swim meet (Asheboro YMCA), 6
Thursday – Wrestling at Uwharrie Charter, 6
Friday – Basketball vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Trinity Invitational, 9 a.m.
Wheatmore
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Swimming in PAC meet (Asheboro YMCA), 6; basketball at West Davidson, 6
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Eastern Randolph, 7
Friday – Wrestling in Newton-Conover duals, 5; basketball at Randleman, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Newton-Conover duals, 9 a.m.; track in COROS Explore Perfection Invitational (JDL Fast Track), 9 a.m.
High Point University
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Men’s basketball at Furman, 7
Wednesday – Women’s basketball vs. NC Wesleyan, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Men’s basketball vs. Queens, 7
Saturday-Sunday – no events