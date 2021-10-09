Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Cross-country vs. Morehead, 4:30; volleyball vs. McMichael, 6
Wednesday – Volleyball at Reidsville, 5:30
Thursday – Football vs. Morehead, 7:30
Friday-Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – Golf in Mid-State match (Greensboro National), noon; girls tennis in Mid-State tournament (Rockingham CC), 1; cross-country vs. Atkins/Rockingham Co. (Keeley Park), 5; boys soccer vs. Eastern Guilford, 6
Tuesday – Volleyball vs. Atkins, 7; football vs. Northeast Guilford, 7
Wednesday – Volleyball at Smith, 5:30; boys soccer at Northeast Guilford, 6
Thursday – Volleyball at Southern Guilford, 6:30
Friday – Football vs. Smith, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – Girls golf in Metro tournament; girls tennis at Northwest Guilford, 5; volleyball vs. Bishop McGuinness, 6:30; boys soccer vs. Page, 7
Tuesday – Girls tennis at Northern Guilford, 5; volleyball vs. Ragsdale, 6:30; boys soccer vs. Western Guilford, 7
Wednesday – Cross-country meet (Ivey Redmon), 5; girls tennis in Metro tournament (Grimsley)
Thursday – Volleyball at Northwest Guilford, 6:30; boys soccer vs. Northern Guilford, 7; girls tennis in Metro tournament (Grimsley)
Friday – Football vs. Grimsley, 7:30
Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Girls tennis vs. Forsyth Country Day, 4; volleyball vs. Forsyth Country Day, 5:15; boys soccer vs. Forsyth Country Day, 6
Wednesday – Girls golf vs. Forsyth Country Day (Forsyth CC), 3:30; girls tennis vs. Caldwell (Cardinal Tennis Club), 3:30
Thursday – Girls tennis vs. Greensboro Day, 4; volleyball vs. Greensboro Day, 5:15; boys soccer vs. Greensboro Day, 6
Friday – Football at Metrolina Christian, 7
Saturday – no events
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – Girls golf at Wake Christian, 3
Tuesday – Girls tennis vs. The Burlington School, 4; volleyball vs. Forsyth Home Educators, 5:15
Wednesday – Cross-country in Guilford Co. championship (Hagan Stone Park), 5
Thursday – Girls tennis at Carmel Christian, 3:30; boys soccer at North Raleigh Christian, 6
Friday – Cross-country vs. Carmel Christian (McAlpine Creek Park), 4:30
Saturday – no events
Westchester Country Day
Monday – Boys soccer at Greensboro Day, 5
Tuesday – Girls tennis vs. Greensboro Day, 4; boys soccer vs. Greensboro Day, 6; volleyball vs. Greensboro Day, 6:30
Wednesday – Girls golf at Forsyth Country Day (Forsyth CC), 3:30; cross-country in Guilford Co. championship (Hagan Stone Park), 5
Thursday – Girls tennis at Caldwell, 3:30
Friday – Volleyball vs. Caldwell, 4:30; boys soccer vs. Caldwell, 7
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Boys soccer at Millennium Charter, 5; volleyball at Southwest Guilford, 6:15
Tuesday – Boys soccer at Carver, 6; volleyball at NCLA, 6:15
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Boys soccer vs. Millennium Charter, 6; volleyball vs. Bethany Charter, 6:15
Friday – Football at Mountain Island Charter, 7
Saturday – no events
East Davidson
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Volleyball vs. Thomasville, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer at Salisbury, 6
Thursday – Volleyball at West Davidson, 6; boys soccer vs. Providence Grove, 6
Friday – Football at South Davidson, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – Girls tennis at Reagan, 4:15; boys soccer vs. Reagan, 6
Tuesday – Girls tennis in CPC tournament (Mount Tabor), 9 a.m.; girls golf in CPC match (Bermuda Run West), noon; volleyball vs. East Forsyth, 6
Wednesday – Cross-country in CPC championship (Ivey Redmon), 5; boys soccer vs. West Forsyth, 6; volleyball vs. Walkertown, 6
Thursday – Volleyball at Davie Co., 6
Friday – Football at Mount Tabor, 7
Saturday – no events
Ledford
Monday – Girls golf in MPC tournament (Winding Creek), noon; boys soccer vs. North Davidson, 7
Tuesday – Cross-country meet (Oak Grove), 5; volleyball vs. Asheboro, 6
Wednesday – Girls tennis in MPC tournament (Asheboro); boys soccer vs. Central Davidson, 6
Thursday – Cross-country meet (Central Davidson), 5; volleyball at North Davidson, 6; boys soccer vs. Atkins, 7
Friday – Football vs. Oak Grove, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Girls golf in MPC tournament (Winding Creek), noon; girls tennis vs. Central Davidson, 4; boys soccer at Central Davidson, 7
Tuesday – Girls tennis in MPC tournament (Asheboro), 9 a.m.; cross-country in MPC meet (Oak Grove), 5; volleyball at Montgomery Central, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer at Asheboro, 6:30
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Central Davidson, 6
Friday – Football at Ledford, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – Girls golf in Metro tournament
Tuesday – Volleyball at Southwest Guilford, 6:15; boys soccer at Page, 7
Wednesday – Girls tennis in Metro tournament (Grimsley), 4:30; cross-country meet (Hagan Stone), 5
Thursday – Girls tennis in Metro tournament (Grimsley), 4:30; boys soccer at Southeast Guilford, 6; volleyball vs. Western Guilford, 6:30
Friday – Football at Northwest Guilford, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Southern Guilford
Monday – Football at Smith, 7
Tuesday – Volleyball vs. Dudley, 6
Wednesday – Cross-country meet (Hagan Stone), 4:30
Thursday – Volleyball vs. High Point Central, 6
Friday – Football vs. Eastern Guilford, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – Boys soccer at West Davidson, 6
Tuesday – Volleyball at East Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer vs. South Davidson, 6
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Lexington, 6; boys soccer at Lexington, 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday – Boys soccer vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6
Tuesday – Volleyball at Randleman, 6; girls tennis in PAC tournament
Wednesday – Cross-country vs. Southwestern Randolph/Uwharrie Charter (THS), 5; boys soccer at Uwharrie Charter, 5
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Eastern Randolph, 6
Friday – Football at Wheatmore, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Wheatmore
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Girls tennis in PAC tournament (WHS), 9:30 a.m.; volleyball vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6; boys soccer at Randleman, 6
Wednesday – Cross-country vs. Southwestern Randolph, 4:30; boys soccer vs. Eastern Randolph, 6
Thursday – Volleyball at Providence Grove, 6
Friday – Football vs. Trinity, 7:30
Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday – Women’s golf in Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational (Tacoma, Wash.), all day; men’s golf in Carolina Collegiate (Spartanburg, S.C.), all day
Tuesday – Women’s golf in Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational (Tacoma, Wash.), all day; men’s golf in Carolina Collegiate (Spartanburg, S.C.), all day; men’s soccer at N.C. State, 7
Wednesday – Women’s soccer vs. Radford, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Men’s and women’s cross-country in VertCross (Ivey Redmon), 4; volleyball at Charleston Southern, 6
Saturday – Men’s golf in Wolfpack Intercollegiate (Raleigh), all day; volleyball at Presbyterian, 2; men’s soccer at Radford, 7; women’s soccer at Gardner-Webb, 7
Sunday – Men’s golf in Wolfpack Intercollegiate (Raleigh), all day