Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools
Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at West Stokes, 6:30
Wednesday – Basketball vs. McMichael, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Morehead, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Rockingham County, 6:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming regionals (GAC), 4; basketball vs. Smith 6:30
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Northern Guilford, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming regionals
Friday – Basketball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Boys basketball at Calvary Day, 6:30
Wednesday – Swimming in PTAC meet (GAC), 12:30 p.m.
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Caldwell, 7
Saturday – no events
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – Basketball at Ravenscroft, 7
Tuesday – Basketball at Forsyth Home Educators (CWC Winston-Salem), 5:30
Wednesday-Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling at Cary Academy, 9:30 a.m.
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Greensboro Day, 5
Wednesday – Swimming in PTAC championship (GAC), 1:15
Thursday – no events
Friday – Boys basketball at Calvary Day, 7
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Girls basketball at Winston-Salem Christian regional, 6
Tuesday – Basketball vs. NC Leadership Academy, 6:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming regionals
Friday – Swimming regional; basketball at Carver, 6
Saturday – Swimming regional
East Davidson
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Salisbury, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling in women’s state championship (Rise Sports Complex); basketball at South Davidson, 6
Saturday – Swimming regionals (GAC), 4
Glenn
Monday – Indoor track in Spartan Last Chance Meet (JDL Fast Track), 5
Tuesday – Basketball vs. RJ Reynolds, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Mount Tabor, 6
Saturday – no events
Ledford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Montgomery Central, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Oak Grove, 6
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. North Davidson, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming regional (GAC), 4; basketball at Ledford, 6
Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Southeast Guilford, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Swimming regional (GAC)
Friday – Basketball at Grimsley, 6
Saturday – no events
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Smith, 6:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Eastern Guilford, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at South Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Basketball at North Rowan, 6; wrestling playoffs
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. NC Leadership Academy, 6; women’s wrestling championship (Rise Indoor Sports Center, Bermuda Run)
Saturday – Wrestling in dual-team state championship; swimming in regional (GAC)
Trinity
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track at Eastern Randolph, 4:30; boys basketball at Providence Grove, 6
Wednesday-Saturday – no events
Wheatmore
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Girls basketball at Southwestern Randolph, 6
Thursday – Swimming regional
Friday – Swimming regional; boys basketball at Southwestern Randolph, 7:30
Saturday – Swimming regional
High Point University
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Women’s basketball vs. UNC Asheville, 7
Thursday – Men’s basketball at UNC Asheville, 7
Friday – Track & field in Camel City Invite (JDL Fast Track); track & field in Doc Hale Elite Meet (Blacksburg, Va.)
Saturday – Track & field in Camel City Invite (JDL Fast Track); track & field in Doc Hale Elite Meet (Blacksburg, Va.); women’s golf in Battle of the Triad (HPCC-Willow Creek); track & field in Liberty Open (Lynchburg, Va.); women’s basketball at Charleston Southern, 2; men’s basketball vs. Charleston Southern , 7
Sunday – Women’s golf in Battle of the Triad (Starmount Forest CC)
NCHSAA TOURNAMENTS
SWIMMING REGIONALS
DIVING – all regionals Thursday in the Greensboro Aquatic Center – girls start at 9 a.m.; boys start 45 minutes after the conclusion of the girls event
SWIMMING – 1A/2A Central: Saturday (GAC) 4 p.m.; 3A Central: Friday (GAC) 4 p.m.; 4A Central: Saturday (GAC) 8:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
DUAL-TEAM WRESTLING
Third round – Wednesday at higher seeds; state championship – Saturday, 4 p.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse)
GIRLS WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
Friday – 5 p.m. (RISE Indoor Sports, Advance); Saturday – 10 a.m. (Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse)