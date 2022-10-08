Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools
T.W. Andrews
Monday – Boys soccer vs. Morehead, 6
Tuesday – Cross-country vs. Walkertown, 4:30; volleyball at McMichael, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer at West Stokes, 6
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Reidsville, 6
Friday – Football at Morehead, 7:30
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – Girls golf in Mid-State tournament (Greensboro National), 1; volleyball vs. Smith (two matches), 5
Tuesday – Girls tennis in Mid-State tournament (Rockingham Co.), 1; boys soccer at Atkins, 6; volleyball at Atkins, 7
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Boys soccer vs. Southern Guilford, 6; volleyball vs. Southern Guilford, 7
Friday – Cross-country meet in GCS meet (Hagan Stone), 5; football at Smith, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – Girls golf in Metro match (River Landing), 1; girls tennis in Metro tournament (SWG), 3; volleyball vs. Cornerstone Charter, 6:30
Tuesday – Girls tennis in Metro tournament (SWG), 4; volleyball at Ragsdale, 6:30; boys soccer at Ragsdale, 7
Wednesday – Cross-country in Guilford Co. Championships (Hagan Stone), 4
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Northwest Guilford, 6:30; boys soccer at Northwest Guilford, 7
Friday – Football at Grimsley, 7:30
Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Girls golf vs. Westchester Country Day (HPCC-Emerywood), 3:30; girls tennis vs. Westchester Country Day, 4; volleyball vs. Westchester Country Day, 4:45; boys soccer vs. Westchester Country Day, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Cross-country vs. Caldwell (Keeley Park), 3:30; boys soccer at Forsyth Country Day, 5:30; volleyball at Forsyth Country Day, 6
Friday – Football vs. Metrolina Christian, 7
Saturday – no events
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – Girls tennis vs. Davidson Day, 4; volleyball vs. Forsyth HE (Rise Indoor Sports), 5:30
Tuesday – Girls golf match (Oak Hollow), 2; girls tennis at Carmel Christian, 3:30; boys soccer at Carmel Christian (Sportsplex), 4; volleyball at Carmel Christian, 5:30
Wednesday – Cross-country in Guilford Co. Championships (Hagan Stone), 4
Thursday – no events
Friday – Girls tennis vs. Rabun Gap, 4; volleyball vs. Rabun Gap, 5:30; boys soccer vs. Rabun Gap, 6
Saturday – no events
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Girls golf in PTAC match (HPCC-Emerywood), 3:30; girls tennis at High Point Christian, 4; volleyball at High Point Christian, 4:45; boys soccer at High Point Christian, 6
Wednesday – Cross-country in Guilford Co. Championships (Hagan Stone), 4
Thursday – Girls tennis vs. Caldwell, 4
Friday – Volleyball vs. Caldwell, 4:30; boys soccer vs. Caldwell, 7
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Girls golf in NWP tournament (Grandover), 1
Tuesday – Boys soccer vs. Carver, 6:30
Wednesday – Girls tennis in NWP tournament (Carver), 2; volleyball at Millennium Charter, 6:15
Thursday – Volleyball at Bethany Community, 6:15
Friday – Football vs. Mountain Island Charter, 7
Saturday – no events
East Davidson
Monday – Cross-country in Davidson Co. championship (Denton Farm), 5; boys soccer vs. North Rowan, 6
Tuesday – Girls golf in CCC tournament (Salisbury CC), 12:30; girls tennis in CCC tournament (Lexington), 3; volleyball at Thomasville, 6
Wednesday – Girls tennis in CCC tournament (Lexington), 4; boys soccer vs. Salisbury, 6
Thursday – Cross-country meet (Fisher River Park), 5; volleyball vs. West Davidson, 6
Friday – Football vs. South Davidson, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – Girls golf in CPC tournament (Salem Glen), 1; boys soccer at Reagan, 7
Tuesday – Girls tennis in CPC tournament (RJ Reynolds), 9 a.m.; volleyball at East Forsyth, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer at West Forsyth, 7
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Davie Co., 6
Friday – Football vs. Mount Tabor, 7
Saturday – no events
Ledford
Monday – Girls tennis in MPC tournament (Asheboro), 10 a.m.; cross-country in Davidson Co. Championships (Denton Farm Park), 6; boys soccer vs. North Davidson, 6:30
Tuesday – Girls golf in MPC tournament (Holly Ridge), 1; girls tennis in MPC tournament (Asheboro), 4; volleyball at Asheboro, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer at Central Davidson, 6
Thursday – Cross-country meet (Oak Grove), 5; volleyball vs. North Davidson, 6
Friday – Football at Oak Grove, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Girls tennis in MPC tournament (Asheboro), 10 a.m.; cross-country in Davidson Co. Championships (Denton Farm Park), 3:45; boys soccer vs. Central Davidson, 6; volleyball vs. West Davidson, 6
Tuesday – Girls golf in MPC tournament (Holly Ridge), 1; volleyball vs. Montgomery Central, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer vs. Asheboro, 6:30
Thursday – Cross-country meet (OG), 5; volleyball at Central Davidson, 6
Friday – Football vs. Ledford, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – Girls golf in Metro tournament (River Landing), 1
Tuesday – Volleyball vs. Southwest Guilford, 6:30; boys soccer vs. Southwest Guilford, 7
Wednesday – Cross-country in Guilford Co. Championships (Hagan Stone), 5
Thursday – Volleyball at Western Guilford, 6:30; boys soccer vs. Western Guilford, 7
Friday – Football vs. Northwest Guilford, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Southern Guilford
Monday – Boys soccer vs. Dudley, 6
Tuesday – Boys soccer at Dudley, 6; volleyball at Dudley, 6:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Boys soccer at High Point Central, 6; volleyball at High Point Central, 6:30
Friday – Cross-country in GCS meet (Southeast Guilford), 5; football at Eastern Guilford, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – Football vs. Montgomery Central, 6
Tuesday – Volleyball vs. East Davidson, 6; boys soccer vs. West Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Volleyball vs. North Rowan, 5; boys soccer vs. South Davidson, 6
Thursday – Volleyball at Lexington, 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday – Boys soccer at Southwestern Randolph, 6
Tuesday – Girls tennis in PAC tournament (Asheboro); volleyball vs. Randleman, 6
Wednesday – Cross-country at Providence Grove, 5; boys soccer vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Volleyball at Eastern Randolph, 6; football vs. Wheatmore, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Wheatmore
Monday – Boys soccer vs. Randleman, 6
Tuesday – Girls tennis in PAC tournament (Asheboro); volleyball at Uwharrie Charter, 6
Wednesday – Cross-country vs. Southwestern Randolph/Uwharrie Charter (WHS), 4:30; boys soccer at Eastern Randolph, 6
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Providence Grove, 5
Friday – Football at Trinity, 7:30
Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday – Men’s golf in Carolina Collegiate (Spartanburg, SC); women’s golf in Pirate Collegiate Classic (Greenville)
Tuesday – Men’s golf in Carolina Collegiate (Spartanburg, SC); women’s golf in Pirate Collegiate Classic (Greenville)
Wednesday – Women’s soccer at Winthrop, 6; men’s soccer at Campbell, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Cross-country in VertCross (Ivey Redmon); volleyball at UNC Asheville, 6
Saturday – Volleyball at Gardner-Webb, 4; women’s soccer vs. Gardner-Webb, 7
Sunday – no events