Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols

Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted

T.W. Andrews

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at Thomasville, 6

Wednesday – Wrestling in tri-match (TWA), 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. McMichael, 6

Saturday – no events

High Point Central

Monday – Basketball vs. Oak Grove, 6:30

Tuesday – Basketball at Eastern Guilford, 6:30

Wednesday – Wrestling in quad match (HPC), 6

Thursday – Swimming at Rockingham Co., 5

Friday – Basketball vs. Northeast Guilford, 6:30

Saturday – Wrestling at Central Davidson, 9

Southwest Guilford

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6

Wednesday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. Northern Guilford, 6

Saturday – no events

High Point Christian

Monday-Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Basketball at The Burlington School, 5:30

Friday – Basketball vs. North Raleigh Christian, 5:30

Saturday – no events

Wesleyan Christian

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Boys basketball vs. Calvary Day, 5:30

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Ravenscroft, 5:15

Saturday – no events

Westchester Country Day

Monday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Gaston Day, 5

Saturday – no events

Bishop McGuinness

Monday – Swimming vs. Mount Airy/Community School of Davidson (Reeves Center), 7

Tuesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Wrestling at Eastern Alamance; basketball at Bethany Community, 6:15

Saturday – Wrestling at Eastern Alamance, 9 a.m.

East Davidson

Monday – Basketball at Ledford, 6

Tuesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. North Rowan, 6

Saturday – Wrestling in Jerry Hampton Invitational (Central Davidson), 8 a.m.

Glenn

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at Reagan, 6

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Indoor track in Raider Invitational (JDL Fast Track), 5

Friday – Wrestling in EB Memorial Tournament (Mallard Creek), 3; basketball at West Forsyth, 6

Saturday – Wrestling in EB Memorial Tournament (Mallard Creek), 9 a.m.

Ledford

Monday – Basketball vs. East Davidson, 6

Tuesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Providence Grove, 6

Saturday – no events

Oak Grove

Monday – Swimming at Asheboro, 4; basketball at High Point Central, 6:30

Tuesday-Friday – no events

Saturday – Wrestling in Greyhound Classic (Statesville), 9 a.m.

Ragsdale

Monday – Swimming vs. Page, 6

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Page, 6

Wednesday – Wrestling vs. East Forsyth/Southwest Guilford, 6; swimming at Northwest Guilford (Bryan YMCA), 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Wrestling in WRAL Invitational (Knightdale); basketball at Southeast Guilford, 6

Saturday – Wrestling in WRAL Invitational (Knightdale), 9 a.m.

Southern Guilford

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at Northeast Guilford, 6:30

Wednesday – Wrestling vs. Eastern Guilford, 6

Thursday – Basketball vs. Providence Grove, 6:30

Friday – Wrestling in WRAL Invitational (Knightdale); basketball vs. Atkins, 6:30

Saturday – Wrestling in WRAL Invitational (Knightdale), 9 a.m.

Thomasville

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball vs. TW Andrews, 6

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. West Davidson, 6; wrestling at South Davidson, 6

Saturday – Wrestling in Wes LamRuix Duals (Lexington), 9 a.m.

Trinity

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Wheatmore, 6

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Wrestling at Providence Grove, 7

Friday – Basketball vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6

Saturday – no events

Wheatmore

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at Trinity, 6

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Eastern Randolph, 6

Saturday – Wrestling in Jerry Hampton Invitational (Central Davidson), 9 a.m.

High Point University

Monday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Women’s basketball at USF, 7

Saturday – Men’s basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington, 2

Sunday – no events

