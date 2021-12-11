Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols
Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Thomasville, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in tri-match (TWA), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. McMichael, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – Basketball vs. Oak Grove, 6:30
Tuesday – Basketball at Eastern Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Wrestling in quad match (HPC), 6
Thursday – Swimming at Rockingham Co., 5
Friday – Basketball vs. Northeast Guilford, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling at Central Davidson, 9
Southwest Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling at Ragsdale, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Northern Guilford, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Basketball at The Burlington School, 5:30
Friday – Basketball vs. North Raleigh Christian, 5:30
Saturday – no events
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Boys basketball vs. Calvary Day, 5:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Ravenscroft, 5:15
Saturday – no events
Westchester Country Day
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Gaston Day, 5
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Swimming vs. Mount Airy/Community School of Davidson (Reeves Center), 7
Tuesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling at Eastern Alamance; basketball at Bethany Community, 6:15
Saturday – Wrestling at Eastern Alamance, 9 a.m.
East Davidson
Monday – Basketball at Ledford, 6
Tuesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. North Rowan, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Jerry Hampton Invitational (Central Davidson), 8 a.m.
Glenn
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Reagan, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Indoor track in Raider Invitational (JDL Fast Track), 5
Friday – Wrestling in EB Memorial Tournament (Mallard Creek), 3; basketball at West Forsyth, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in EB Memorial Tournament (Mallard Creek), 9 a.m.
Ledford
Monday – Basketball vs. East Davidson, 6
Tuesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Providence Grove, 6
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Swimming at Asheboro, 4; basketball at High Point Central, 6:30
Tuesday-Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling in Greyhound Classic (Statesville), 9 a.m.
Ragsdale
Monday – Swimming vs. Page, 6
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Page, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling vs. East Forsyth/Southwest Guilford, 6; swimming at Northwest Guilford (Bryan YMCA), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling in WRAL Invitational (Knightdale); basketball at Southeast Guilford, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in WRAL Invitational (Knightdale), 9 a.m.
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Northeast Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Wrestling vs. Eastern Guilford, 6
Thursday – Basketball vs. Providence Grove, 6:30
Friday – Wrestling in WRAL Invitational (Knightdale); basketball vs. Atkins, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in WRAL Invitational (Knightdale), 9 a.m.
Thomasville
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. TW Andrews, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. West Davidson, 6; wrestling at South Davidson, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Wes LamRuix Duals (Lexington), 9 a.m.
Trinity
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Wheatmore, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling at Providence Grove, 7
Friday – Basketball vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6
Saturday – no events
Wheatmore
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Trinity, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Eastern Randolph, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Jerry Hampton Invitational (Central Davidson), 9 a.m.
High Point University
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Women’s basketball at USF, 7
Saturday – Men’s basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington, 2
Sunday – no events