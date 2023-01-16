Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools
Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Walkertown, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in Mid-State 2A match (Morehead), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Reidsville, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Mid-State 2A championship
High Point Central
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Wrestling match (Dudley), 5
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Dudley, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Track in Southwest Polar Bear Meet (SWG), 4:45; wrestling tri-meet (Northwest Guilford), 6
Thursday – Swimming vs. Northwest Guilford (Smith), 6:45
Friday – Basketball at Northwest Guilford, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Caldwell, 5:30
Wednesday – Swimming at Greensboro Day, 3
Thursday – Basketball at Concord First Assembly, 5
Friday – Basketball at Westchester Country Day, 4:30
Saturday – no events
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Swimming vs. Asheboro Christian, 4:30; wrestling vs. Calvary Day/Cary Academy, 4:30; basketball at Carmel Christian, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Basketball vs. Carlisle, 4:30
Friday – Girls basketball at Metrolina Christian, 5:30
Saturday – no events
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Calvary Day, 4:30
Wednesday – Swim meet (GAC), 3:45
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. High Point Christian, 4:30
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Wrestling in NWP quad meet (BMHS), 6; girls basketball at Charlotte Catholic, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in tri-meet (Thomasville), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Winston-Salem Prep, 6:15
Saturday – no events
East Davidson
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Lexington, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in CCC tournament (West Davidson), 9 a.m.
Glenn
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Parkland, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling vs. East Forsyth/Mount Tabor (Glenn), 6
Friday – Swimming in CPC championship (Kernersville YMCA), 6; basketball at Reagan, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Bulldog Duals (Trinity), 9 a.m.
Ledford
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming vs. North Davidson (WSSU), 5; basketball at North Davidson, 6; wrestling at North Davidson, 6
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Central Davidson, 6
Saturday – Wrestling tournament (Mooresville), 9 a.m.
Ragsdale
Monday – Swimming vs. Western Guilford
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Wrestling in Metro match (Ragsdale), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6
Saturday – no events
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Northeast Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Basketball at Uwharrie Charter, 6:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling in quad meet (Atkins), 6; basketball at Rockingham County, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Chapel Hill, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling match, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Salisbury, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in CCC tournament (West Davidson), 9 a.m.
Trinity
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling vs. Eastern Randolph/Asheboro/East Davidson, 5; basketball at Southwestern Randolph, 6; swim meet (Asheboro YMCA), 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Trinity duals, 9 a.m.
Wheatmore
Monday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling tri-match (Providence Grove), 6
Friday – Basketball vs. Randleman, 6; swim meet (Asheboro YMCA), 6
Saturday – Indoor track in Champion Fast Track Invitational (JDL Fast Track), 9 a.m.
High Point University
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Women’s basketball at Winthrop, 6; men’s basketball vs. Winthrop, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Track & field in Wesley A. Brown Invitational (Annapolis, Md.)
Saturday – Track & field in Wesley A. Brown Invitational (Annapolis, Md.); men’s basketball at Radford, 2; women’s basketball vs. Radford, 2
Sunday – no events