NCHSAA NCISAA combo logo.jpg

Varsity Sports

Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols

Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted

T.W. Andrews

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Wrestling in tri-match (West Stokes), 6

Wednesday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6

Thursday – Wrestling at Thomasville, 5

Friday-Saturday – no events

High Point Central

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Indoor track in Southwest Guilford Invitational (JDL Fast Track); basketball at RJ Reynolds, 6

Wednesday – Swimming vs. Smith (Hartley YMCA), 5; boys basketball at Southwest Guilford, 6:30; girls basketball at Southwest Guilford, 8

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Dudley, 6:30

Saturday – Wrestling in Bishop McGuinness tournament, 9 a.m.

Southwest Guilford

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Track meet in Southwest Guilford Invitational (JDL Fast Track), 5; basketball at Mount Tabor, 6

Wednesday – Boys basketball vs. High Point Central, 6:30; girls basketball vs. High Point Central, 8

Thursday – Wrestling vs. Grimsley/Southeast Guilford (SWG), 6

Friday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6; swimming vs. Southeast Guilford (Smith), 6

Saturday – Wrestling in Jim Coggins HOF Classic (SWG), 9 a.m.

High Point Christian

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Carlisle, 5:30

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Wesleyan Christian, 5:30; swimming at SouthLake Christian, 6

Saturday – no events

Wesleyan Christian

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at Cannon, 6; swimming at Bishop McGuinness (Kernersville YMCA), 7

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Swimming vs. Forsyth Country Day, 4:30; basketball vs. High Point Christian, 5:30; wrestling at North Raleigh Christian, 5:30

Saturday – Boys basketball vs. Northern Guilford (Tourney Town Showcase – Smith), 4:30

Westchester Country Day

Monday – Basketball at Salem Baptist, 5:30

Tuesday – Swimming at Salem Academy, 5:30; girls basketball at Bethany Community, 6

Wednesday-Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. University Christian, 5:30

Saturday – no events

Bishop McGuinness

Monday – Basketball at North Raleigh Christian, 4:30; track at JDL Fast Track, 5

Tuesday – Basketball at East Forsyth, 6; swimming vs. Wesleyan Christian, 7

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Track at JDL Fast Track, 5

Friday – Basketball vs. Oak Grove, 6:30

Saturday – no events

East Davidson

Monday – Wrestling vs. Salisbury, 7

Tuesday – Swim meet (Hartley YMCA), 5; basketball vs. Wheatmore, 6

Wednesday – Basketball at Providence Grove, 6; swimming vs. West Davidson/Thomasville/Salisbury (Salisbury YMCA), 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Lexington, 6

Saturday – Wrestling at Trinity, 8 a.m.

Glenn

Monday – Basketball at Oak Grove, 6; swimming at Rockingham Co, 6

Tuesday-Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Indoor track in Forsyth County meet (JDL Fast Track), 5

Friday – Wrestling in quad meet (Southeast Guilford), 5; basketball vs. Parkland, 6

Saturday – Wrestling in Joe Via tournament (South Stokes0, 9 a.m.

Ledford

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at Thomasville, 6

Wednesday – Indoor track vs. Eastern Alamance, 4:30; wrestling vs. Central Davidson, 6; basketball at Randleman, 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Swimming at Lexington, 5:45

Saturday – Wrestling at South Stokes, 9 a.m.

Oak Grove

Monday – Indoor track at JDL Fast Track, 5; basketball vs. Glenn, 6

Tuesday – Swimming vs. Southern Alamance (Hartley YMCA), 5; basketball vs. Randleman, 6

Wednesday – Wrestling vs. Asheboro, 7

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball at Bishop McGuinness, 6:30

Saturday – Wrestling in Joe Via tournament

Ragsdale

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Indoor track in Southwest Guilford meet (JDL Fast Track), 6

Wednesday – Wrestling vs. Northern Guilford/Western Guilford, 6; basketball at Northeast Guilford, 6:30

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. Northern Guilford, 6

Saturday – Swimming vs. Grimsley (Smith), 8 a.m.; wrestling in Nick Sgroi Memorial Invitational (Bishop McGuinness), 9 a.m.

Southern Guilford

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Indoor track at JDL Fast Track, 4; basketball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6:30

Wednesday – Wrestling at Smith, 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. Rockingham Co., 6:30

Saturday – Wrestling at Bishop McGuinness, 9 a.m.

Thomasville

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Ledford, 6

Wednesday – Swimming vs. West Davidson/East Davidson/Salisbury (Salisbury YMCA), 6

Thursday – Wrestling vs. West Davidson/TW Andrews, 6

Friday – Basketball at Salisbury, 6

Saturday – no events

Trinity

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at Central Davidson, 6

Wednesday – Basketball at West Davidson, 6

Thursday – Basketball vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6; wrestling vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6

Friday – no events

Saturday – Wrestling in Trinity invitational (Trinity), 9 a.m.

Wheatmore

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Basketball at East Davidson, 6

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Wrestling at Eastern Randolph, 7

Friday – Basketball vs. Randleman, 6

Saturday – Indoor track at JDL Fast Track, 9 a.m.

High Point University

Monday – no events

Tuesday – Men’s basketball vs. Guilford, 7

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Women’s basketball vs. King, 7

Friday – Men’s basketball vs. S.C. State, 7

Saturday-Sunday – no events