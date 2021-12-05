Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols
Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Wrestling in tri-match (West Stokes), 6
Wednesday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6
Thursday – Wrestling at Thomasville, 5
Friday-Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track in Southwest Guilford Invitational (JDL Fast Track); basketball at RJ Reynolds, 6
Wednesday – Swimming vs. Smith (Hartley YMCA), 5; boys basketball at Southwest Guilford, 6:30; girls basketball at Southwest Guilford, 8
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Dudley, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Bishop McGuinness tournament, 9 a.m.
Southwest Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Track meet in Southwest Guilford Invitational (JDL Fast Track), 5; basketball at Mount Tabor, 6
Wednesday – Boys basketball vs. High Point Central, 6:30; girls basketball vs. High Point Central, 8
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Grimsley/Southeast Guilford (SWG), 6
Friday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6; swimming vs. Southeast Guilford (Smith), 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Jim Coggins HOF Classic (SWG), 9 a.m.
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Carlisle, 5:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Wesleyan Christian, 5:30; swimming at SouthLake Christian, 6
Saturday – no events
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Cannon, 6; swimming at Bishop McGuinness (Kernersville YMCA), 7
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming vs. Forsyth Country Day, 4:30; basketball vs. High Point Christian, 5:30; wrestling at North Raleigh Christian, 5:30
Saturday – Boys basketball vs. Northern Guilford (Tourney Town Showcase – Smith), 4:30
Westchester Country Day
Monday – Basketball at Salem Baptist, 5:30
Tuesday – Swimming at Salem Academy, 5:30; girls basketball at Bethany Community, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. University Christian, 5:30
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – Basketball at North Raleigh Christian, 4:30; track at JDL Fast Track, 5
Tuesday – Basketball at East Forsyth, 6; swimming vs. Wesleyan Christian, 7
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Track at JDL Fast Track, 5
Friday – Basketball vs. Oak Grove, 6:30
Saturday – no events
East Davidson
Monday – Wrestling vs. Salisbury, 7
Tuesday – Swim meet (Hartley YMCA), 5; basketball vs. Wheatmore, 6
Wednesday – Basketball at Providence Grove, 6; swimming vs. West Davidson/Thomasville/Salisbury (Salisbury YMCA), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Lexington, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at Trinity, 8 a.m.
Glenn
Monday – Basketball at Oak Grove, 6; swimming at Rockingham Co, 6
Tuesday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Indoor track in Forsyth County meet (JDL Fast Track), 5
Friday – Wrestling in quad meet (Southeast Guilford), 5; basketball vs. Parkland, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Joe Via tournament (South Stokes0, 9 a.m.
Ledford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Thomasville, 6
Wednesday – Indoor track vs. Eastern Alamance, 4:30; wrestling vs. Central Davidson, 6; basketball at Randleman, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming at Lexington, 5:45
Saturday – Wrestling at South Stokes, 9 a.m.
Oak Grove
Monday – Indoor track at JDL Fast Track, 5; basketball vs. Glenn, 6
Tuesday – Swimming vs. Southern Alamance (Hartley YMCA), 5; basketball vs. Randleman, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling vs. Asheboro, 7
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Bishop McGuinness, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Joe Via tournament
Ragsdale
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track in Southwest Guilford meet (JDL Fast Track), 6
Wednesday – Wrestling vs. Northern Guilford/Western Guilford, 6; basketball at Northeast Guilford, 6:30
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Northern Guilford, 6
Saturday – Swimming vs. Grimsley (Smith), 8 a.m.; wrestling in Nick Sgroi Memorial Invitational (Bishop McGuinness), 9 a.m.
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Indoor track at JDL Fast Track, 4; basketball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Wrestling at Smith, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Rockingham Co., 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling at Bishop McGuinness, 9 a.m.
Thomasville
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Ledford, 6
Wednesday – Swimming vs. West Davidson/East Davidson/Salisbury (Salisbury YMCA), 6
Thursday – Wrestling vs. West Davidson/TW Andrews, 6
Friday – Basketball at Salisbury, 6
Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Central Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Basketball at West Davidson, 6
Thursday – Basketball vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6; wrestling vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6
Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling in Trinity invitational (Trinity), 9 a.m.
Wheatmore
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at East Davidson, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling at Eastern Randolph, 7
Friday – Basketball vs. Randleman, 6
Saturday – Indoor track at JDL Fast Track, 9 a.m.
High Point University
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Men’s basketball vs. Guilford, 7
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Women’s basketball vs. King, 7
Friday – Men’s basketball vs. S.C. State, 7
Saturday-Sunday – no events