Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols
Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Victory Christian, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling in tri-match (West Stokes), 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling at Guilford County championship, 9 a.m.; basketball vs. High Point Central, 6
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Southwest Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Swimming vs. Cornerstone Charter (Hartley Drive Family YMCA), 5; wrestling in HPC quad match, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon Invitational (Southeast Guilford), 4; basketball at TW Andrews, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon Invitational (Southwest Guilford), 9 a.m.
Southwest Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at High Point Central, 6:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling vs. East Forsyth, 6
Friday – Wrestling in Mike Raybon Invitational (Southeast Guilford), 6
Saturday – Swimming in Metro meet (Smith), TBA; wrestling in Mike Raybon Invitational (Southeast Guilford), 9 a.m.
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Cary Christian, 4:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming at Forsyth Country Day, TBD; basketball vs. Grace Christian, 5:30
Saturday – Basketball vs. Asheville Christian, 11 a.m.
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Swimming vs. Burlington Christian/Charlotte Country Day (WCA), 4:30; basketball vs. United Faith, 5:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Boys basketball at Christ School, 6:30
Saturday – no events
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. O’Neal School, 5:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. New Garden Friends (HPU), 5
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday-Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Wrestling at Dudley, 6, basketball vs. North Surry, 6:30; swimming at Lincoln Charter, 7
Thursday – Basketball vs. Community School of Davidson, 5:45; indoor track at JDL, 5
Friday – Basketball vs. Christ the King, 6:15
Saturday – Boys basketball at Battle of Cox Mill, TBD; wrestling at Thomasville tournament, 9 a.m.
East Davidson
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Trinity, 6
Wednesday – Basketball vs. Providence Grove, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming at Lexington (Lexington YMCA), 5:45; basketball vs. Ledford, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in West Wilkes Invitational, 8 a.m.
Glenn
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at North Forsyth, 6
Wednesday – Basketball vs. Winston-Salem Prep, 6
Thursday – Indoor track in Titan Clash (JDL Fast Track), 4; wrestling vs. Central Davidson/North Forsyth, 6
Friday – Basketball at Northern Guilford, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Rumble in the Jungle (Carrboro), 9 a.m.
Ledford
Monday – Wrestling match (Ledford), 5
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Basketball vs. West Davidson, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at East Davidson, 6
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Wrestling vs. Wheatmore/West Davidson (West Davidson), TBA: basketball at Randleman, 6
Wednesday – Swimming vs. North Davidson (WSSU), 5
Thursday – Indoor track meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; basketball vs. West Forsyth, 6
Friday – Basketball at Trinity, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Bobby Lloyd tournament (Thomasville), 9 a.m.
Ragsdale
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at RJ Reynolds, 6
Wednesday – Wrestling at Cary, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. Southern Guilford, 6
Saturday – no events
Southern Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at Southeast Guilford, 6
Wednesday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6; wrestling vs. Atkins, 6
Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling at Southeast Guilford; basketball at Ragsdale, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling at Southeast Guilford
Thomasville
Monday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Basketball at Walkertown, 6; wrestling at North Moore, 6
Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling in Bobby Lloyd Invitational (Thomasville), 9 a.m.
Trinity
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball at East Davidson, 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling at Southwestern Randolph, 6
Friday – Basketball vs. Oak Grove, 6
Saturday – Wrestling at Thomasville, 9 a.m.
Wheatmore
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Wrestling vs. Oak Grove/West Davidson (West Davidson); girls basketball vs. West Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Basketball vs. Central Davidson, 6
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Randleman, 6:30
Friday-Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Women’s basketball at Wofford, 5; men’s basketball vs. Furman, 7
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Men’s and women’s indoor track & field in Liberty Kick-Off (Lynchburg, Va.), all day
Friday – Men’s and women’s indoor track & field in Liberty Kick-Off (Lynchburg, Va.), all day
Saturday – Men’s and women’s indoor track & field in Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener (Boston), all day; men’s basketball at Elon, TBA; women’s basketball at Liberty, 7
Sunday – no events