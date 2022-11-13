Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools
Basketball is girls followed by girls unless otherwise noted
T.W. Andrews
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball vs. High Point Central, 6:30
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Wrestling tri-match at South Davidson, 6
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at TW Andrews, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling at Uwharrie Charter, 9 a.m.
Southwest Guilford
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Swimming vs. Northern Guilford (GAC0, 6:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Wrestling in Cedar Ridge Invitational (Cedar Ridge), 6; swimming in Metro meet (Smith), 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Cedar Invitational (Cedar Ridge), 9 a.m.
High Point Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Swimming at Wesleyan Christian, 4:30
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Girls basketball at Cannon, 5:30
Saturday – Boys basketball at Charlotte Country Day, 6
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Swimming vs. High Point Christian/Caldwell, 4:30; basketball vs. Providence Day, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling at Ravenscroft, 5
Friday – Basketball at Durham Academy, 5:30
Saturday – no events
Westchester Country Day
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Basketball vs. Hickory Christian, 5; swimming at Salem Academy, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Basketball at Burlington Christian, 5:30
Friday-Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Swimming vs. Cornerstone Charter (Kernersville YMCA), 7
Saturday – Wrestling in Uwharrie Charter tournament, 9 a.m.
East Davidson
Monday – Swimming vs. Oak Grove (Hartley YMCA), 4
Tuesday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Uwharrie Charter/NCLA, 6
Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling in Wheatmore duals, 9 a.m.
Glenn
Monday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling at Central Davidson, 5:30
Friday – no events
Saturday – Girls basketball in Mary Garber tournament; wrestling in Tigerland Classic (Ragsdale), 9 a.m.
Ledford
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Football at East Lincoln, 7
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Swimming vs. East Davidson (Hartley YMCA), 4:30
Tuesday – Wrestling vs. Southwestern Randolph/West Davidson (West Davidson), 6
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Lexington/Reagan (Reagan), 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – Swimming at Northern Guilford
Tuesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Eastern Guilford, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Tigerland Classic (Ragsdale), 9 a.m.
Southern Guilford
Monday-Friday – no events
Friday – Basketball at Trinity, 6:30
Saturday – Wrestling in Tigerland Classic (Ragsdale), 9 a.m.
Thomasville
Monday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Football vs. Draughn, 7
Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling at Wheatmore, 7
Friday – Basketball vs. Southern Guilford, 6
Saturday – Wrestling in Falcon Duals, 9 a.m.
Wheatmore
Monday-Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Wrestling vs. Trinity/TW Andrews (Wheatmore), 6
Friday – no events
Saturday – Wrestling in Warrior Duals (Wheatmore), 9 a.m.
High Point University
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Men’s basketball vs. Lees-McRae, 7
Wednesday – Women’s basketball at East Carolina, 11 a.m.
Thursday – no events
Friday – Men’s basketball at UNLV, 7
Saturday – Volleyball in Big South semifinals – Campbell vs. Charleston Southern, 2; High Point vs. Winthrop, 5; women’s basketball vs. Wofford, 7
Sunday – Volleyball in Big South championship, 4