Varsity Sports
Schedules subject to change by schools
T.W. Andrews
Monday – Volleyball at Thomasville, 5:30; boys soccer at West Stokes, 7
Tuesday – Volleyball vs. Reidsville, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer vs. North Forsyth, 6
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Walkertown, 6
Friday – Football at Walkertown, 7:30
Saturday – no events
High Point Central
Monday – Volleyball vs. Southwest Guilford, 6:30
Tuesday – Boys soccer vs. Southern Guilford, 6; volleyball vs. Southern Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Girls tennis at Northeast Guilford, 5; cross-country at Rockingham County, 5
Thursday – Boys soccer vs. Dudley, 6; volleyball vs. Dudley, 6:30
Friday – Football at Eastern Guilford, 7
Saturday – no events
Southwest Guilford
Monday – Girls golf in Metro match (Bryan Park), 4; girls tennis vs. Western Guilford, 5; volleyball at High Point Central, 6:30
Tuesday – Volleyball at Northwest Guilford, 6:30; boys soccer vs. Northwest Guilford, 7
Wednesday – Cross-country in Metro meet (SWG), 5; girls tennis at Northern Guilford, 5; boys soccer at Page, 7
Thursday – Girls golf vs. Central Davidson (River Landing), 4; volleyball vs. Page, 6:30
Friday – Football at Western Guilford, 7:30
Saturday – Cross-country in Hare and the Hounds Invitational (McAlpine Park), 9 a.m.
High Point Christian
Monday – Girls golf match (Greensboro National), 3:30
Tuesday – GIrls tennis at Greensboro Day, 4; boys soccer at Greensboro Day, 5:30; volleyball at Greensboro Day, 5:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Girls golf match (Eagle Ridge - Raleigh), 3; cross-country at Greensboro Day, 4:30; boys soccer at Caldwell, 4:30
Friday – Girls tennis vs. Caldwell (Oak Hollow Tennis Center), 4; volleyball at Asheville Christian, 4:30; boys soccer vs. Caldwell, 5; football vs. SouthLake Christian, 7
Saturday – Volleyball at Asheville School, 2
Wesleyan Christian
Monday – Girls golf match (Greensboro National), 3:30; girls tennis vs. Caldwell, 5
Tuesday – no events
Wednesday – Boys soccer vs. Greensboro Day, 6:30
Thursday – Girls golf match (Oak Hollow), 3:30; girls tennis at Ravenscroft, 4; cross-country in PTAC meet (Greensboro Day), 5:30
Friday – Volleyball at Forsyth Country Day, 4; girls tennis at Forsyth Country Day, 4:30; boys soccer at Forsyth Country Day, 7
Saturday – Cross-country in Hare and the Hounds XC Invitational (McAlpine Park), 8 a.m.
Westchester Country Day
Monday – Girls golf match (Greensboro National), 3:30
Tuesday – Girls tennis at Caldwell, 4; boys soccer at Caldwell, 5; volleyball at Caldwell, 6
Wednesday – Volleyball vs. New Garden Friends, 5:45
Thursday – Girls golf match (Oak Hollow), 3:30; cross-country meet (Greensboro Day), 5:30
Friday – Girls tennis at Calvary Day, 4; volleyball at Calvary Day, 5:30; boys soccer at Calvary Day, 6
Saturday – no events
Bishop McGuinness
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Girls golf vs. Forsyth Home Educators (Pine Knolls), 4; boys soccer at Cornerstone Charter, 5; volleyball at Carver, 6
Wednesday – Girls tennis vs. Cornerstone Charter (Latham Park), 4
Thursday – Girls golf vs. RJ Reynolds (Oak Valley), 4; girls tennis at Greensboro Day, 4; boys soccer vs. Carver, 6; volleyball vs. Millennium Charter, 6:15
Friday – Football at Carver, 7
Saturday – Cross-country in Hare and the Hounds (McAlpine Park0, 8 a.m.
East Davidson
Monday – Boys soccer vs. Salisbury, 6; volleyball vs. Wheatmore, 6
Tuesday – Girls tennis vs. Salisbury, 4; cross-country meet (Thomasville), 5; volleyball vs. West Davidson, 6
Wednesday – Girls golf (Winding Creek), 3:30; girls tennis at North Rowan, 4:30; boys soccer vs. South Davidson, 6
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Lexington, 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
Glenn
Monday – Girls tennis vs. Reagan, 4:30; boys soccer vs. RJ Reynolds, 7
Tuesday – Volleyball vs. Davie County, 6
Wednesday – Girls golf match (Pine Knolls), 4; girls tennis vs. West Forsyth, 4:30; cross-country meet (Ivey Redmon), 5; boys soccer at Mount Tabor, 7
Thursday – Boys soccer at North Davidson, 6; volleyball at Parkland, 6:15
Friday – Volleyball at Reagan, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Ledford
Monday – Girls golf match (Meadowlands); girls tennis vs. North Davidson, 4
Tuesday – Cross-country meet (Central Davidson); girls tennis vs. East Davidson, 4; volleyball vs. Oak Grove, 6; boys soccer vs. Winston-Salem Christian, 7
Wednesday – Girls golf match (Winding Creek), 3:30; girls tennis vs. Central Davidson, 4; volleyball at West Davidson, 6
Thursday – Volleyball at Asheboro, 6; boys soccer vs. Forbush, 7
Friday – Cross-country meet (North Davidson)
Saturday – no events
Oak Grove
Monday – Girls golf match (Meadowlands), 4; girls tennis at Central Davidson, 4
Tuesday – Cross-country meet (Asheboro), 5; volleyball at Ledford, 6
Wednesday – Girls tennis at Asheboro, 4
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Montgomery Central, 4:30; boys soccer at Trinity, 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
Ragsdale
Monday – Girls golf match (Bryan Park), 4; girls tennis at Page, 5; boys soccer vs. Western Guilford, 7
Tuesday – Volleyball at Western Guilford, 6:30
Wednesday – Cross-country meet (Western Guilford), 5; girls tennis vs. Southeast Guilford, 5
Thursday – Girls golf match (Grandover), 4; volleyball at Northern Guilford, 6:30; boys soccer at Northern Guilford, 7
Friday – Football vs. Page, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Southern Guilford
Monday – Boys soccer vs. Smith, 6; volleyball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6:30
Tuesday – Boys soccer at High Point Central, 6; volleyball at High Point Central, 6:30
Wednesday – no events
Thursday – Boys soccer at Rockingham County, 6; volleyball at Rockingham County, 6
Friday – Football at Northeast Guilford, 7
Saturday – no events
Thomasville
Monday – Volleyball vs. TW Andrews, 6; boys soccer at South Davidson, 6
Tuesday – Volleyball at Lexington, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer vs. Wheatmore, 6
Thursday – Volleyball vs. Salisbury, 6
Friday – Football vs. North Rowan, 7:30
Saturday – no events
Trinity
Monday – Girls tennis vs. Southwestern Randolph, 4:30; boys soccer vs. Uwharrie Charter, 6
Tuesday – Girls golf match (Colonial CC), 3:30; volleyball at Eastern Randolph, 6
Wednesday – Boys soccer at Providence Grove, 6; girls tennis at Uwharrie Charter, 4:30
Thursday – Girls tennis vs. Wheatmore, 4:30; boys soccer vs. Oak Grove, 6; volleyball at Wheatmore, 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
Wheatmore
Monday – Girls tennis at Randleman, 4; boys soccer at Eastern Randolph, 6; volleyball at East Davidson, 6
Tuesday – Girls golf match (Colonial CC), 4; girls tennis at East Davidson, 4; volleyball vs. Providence Grove, 6
Wednesday – Cross-country meet (Wheatmore), 4:30; boys soccer at Thomasville, 6
Thursday – Girls tennis at Trinity, 4:30; volleyball vs. Trinity, 6
Friday-Saturday – no events
High Point University
Monday – no events
Tuesday – Women’s soccer at William & Mary, 7
Wednesday-Thursday – no events
Friday – Volleyball vs. Radford, 7
Saturday – Women’s soccer vs. Winthrop, 1; men’s soccer vs. USC Upstate, 4
Sunday – no events